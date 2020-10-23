COVID casualty: Sonoma loses its multi-plex cinema

Sonoma 9 Cinema in the Fiesta Plaza in Sonoma has closed permanently, according to Dave Corkill, owner of the theater’s parent company, Cinema West.

“We find ourselves forced to close and out of business because of a virus no one could have predicted and the irresponsible conduct of those that are spreading it,” Corkill told the Index-Tribune. “We regret that we will no longer be able to serve the Sonoma community and we thank everyone that supported our business, including our great staff and many guests.”

In mid-Sept., Corkill announced that the Tiburon Playhouse was closing its doors permanently due to the pandemic. Corkill had owned the playhouse for 30 years.

Corkill worked with Peter Sonnen and local architect Dan Nichols to bring the first multiplex to the Sonoma Valley in 1994. Sonoma Cinema started with four screens and additional screens were added in 1998 and 2009, bringing the total from four to nine.

Corkill told the Index-Tribune in 2017 that he planned further renovations to the property, including larger reclining seats with built-in tables.

Sonoma Cinemas began offering beer and wine at its concession stand in May 2018. But the Sonoma location still struggled to fill seats in the months that followed. The theater announced in October 2019 that is was reducing its adult ticket prices to $8 for adult tickets, down from $9.50 previously. Every Tuesday, the theater offered all tickets at $4.75. The Sonoma location was the only site in the chain advertising new lower prices.

The Sonoma location showed its last film in March, 2020 and has been shuttered since then. The most recent Facebook post by the Sonoma location on July 31 promoted a #SaveYourCinema campaign and noted that “movie theaters have lost 93 percent of the box office compared to last year.”

Corkill said that all movie passes, tickets and gift cards will be accepted at the Boulevard Cinemas in Petaluma when it eventually reopens.

Fiesta Plaza has been owned by a limited liability corporation associated with the Dewares Group since 2016.

Reached by phone on Oct. 23, CEO Peter Dewares was unaware of Corkill’s decision.

“I know that our management company has been talking to Dave [Corkhill] and I didn’t know what has been decided,” he said. “If Cinema West goes, we’ll try hard to find another theater operator. And if we can’t, another use for the site.”

Roger Rhoten of Sonoma’s downtown Sebastiani Theatre was unaware of the news.

“I feel badly for anybody who goes out of business,” he said. “This is such a tough time for movie theaters and if it wasn’t for the generosity of the community, the Sebastiani Theatre would be in the same boat.”

