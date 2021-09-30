COVID delta variant spooks consumers, slows California recovery: new report

California saw an increase of nearly 18,000 claims, the biggest of any U.S. state last week, after a more than 17,000 surge in the previous period. With the end of federal pandemic unemployment programs, California said those who are still out of work, or working reduced hours, may qualify for regular state jobless benefits. This could help explain the back-to-back jumps in the state. —Bloomberg

California's moribund job market is headed for an anemic rebound from coronavirus-linked economic woes in 2021 compared with the United States, but the state might charge past the U.S. in 2022, experts predicted Wednesday.

This mix of forbidding and hopeful prognostications was disclosed on Wednesday by the UCLA Anderson Forecast, which suggested that the eruption of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is slowing California's recovery from epic job losses that devastated the state and the Bay Area during 2020.

The report determined that California didn't really roar back to recovery, as some state government officials trumpet, after the statewide economy was formally reopened in June of this year.

Measured by nonfarm payroll employment, California's job market is predicted to grow by 1.8%, which is less than half of the 3.7% increase that was predicted for the nationwide economy.

"The opening of the economy does not necessarily mean a return to normalcy," Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, and Leila Bengali, a UCLA Anderson economist, wrote in their joint report on the outlook for the California economy.

In 2022, things look brighter for California, however. In 2022 compared with 2021, total jobs in California should increase 4.9% while the U.S. job market expands by 3.1%, according to the Anderson Forecast.

"Although California began a significant recovery later than some other states due to the public health interventions in the state, we expect the California recovery to ultimately be, once again, faster than the U.S.," Nickelsburg and Bengali wrote in their outlook for the statewide economy and job market.

Still, California must climb an Everest-size mountain to regain the jobs it lost in historic numbers as a result of government-ordered shutdowns to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The state has recovered only 62.1% of the 2.71 million jobs it lost during March 2020 and April 2020, at the outset of the COVID-linked shutdowns. That means California must still add a jaw-dropping 1.03 million jobs to regain the jobs it lost during those two months.

As a further measure of the weakness of the California economy, the Anderson Forecast predicted that the unemployment rate statewide will average 7.6% in 2021, 5.6% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023.

That means it could be two years before the state returns to its record-low unemployment rate, last achieved in February 2020. Or put another way, a return for California to those low jobless levels isn't even within the prediction window for the Anderson Forecast.

The forecasters also warned that California's battered leisure and hospitality industry won't experience the end of its coronavirus-induced economic ailments any time soon.

"The leisure and hospitality sector will be the last to recover due to the depth of the decline in this sector, the slower return of restaurant and bar services demand and the sub-sectors dependent upon international tourism demand," Nickelsburg and Bengali wrote.