COVID shutdowns in China are delaying medical scans in the US

Doctors in the United States are prioritizing only the most critical patients and hospitals are rationing supplies of a crucial drug after a COVID lockdown in China temporarily closed a GE Healthcare factory that is a vital source for a key ingredient in medical imaging.

The shutdown of the facility in Shanghai in April halted production of contrast media, an iodine solution that medical staff inject into blood vessels to allow a device such as a CT scanner or fluoroscope to see inside the body. Contrast media, also known as dye, is used virtually every hour in hospitals across the country to help measure arterial blockages around the heart, guide placement of stents in catheter labs, diagnose and treat strokes, and more. Oncologists use contrast to monitor cancerous tumors.

But with contrast supplies dwindling because of the manufacturing shutdown halfway around the world -- part of stringent Chinese COVID policies that kept workers at home and forced factory closures -- doctors at many U.S. health systems are scrambling. They are prioritizing the most seriously ill patients and postponing more routine tests for those who can safely wait until contrast stocks are replenished.

GE Healthcare told hospital officials that capacity at the plant was 25% this week and that it expects to have supplies flowing normally again by the end of June. It has shifted production to another plant in Ireland and is flying shipments into the United States to speed delivery.

But getting through the next six to eight weeks could be difficult for local health systems reeling under the sudden supply shortage. Postponement notices for non-emergency appointments are already going out to patients.

"We have about five days' worth on hand," said Peter Cohn, a cardiologist at Southcoast Health's Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, Mass., where he said 10 to 15 routine heart scans had to be postponed this week. "It's a crisis that I have never had as a clinician, that I have not had to deal with in my entire career."

As a regional cardiac care center, Charleton Memorial handles referrals from an area between Rhode Island and Cape Cod. The cardiology staff is prioritizing heart attacks while asking patients with mild chest pain or other non-emergency signs of trouble to wait, Cohn said. He said patients have been understanding - as they have been throughout the pandemic.

"This is something that is completely out of our hands," Cohn said. "It's not something we have control over."

The University of California San Francisco Medical Center also delayed some non-emergency cases, less than 5% of previously scheduled appointments so far. It also has begun asking doctors who order CT scans for patients to rate them as urgent or low priority. The 782-bed institution not only serves San Francisco but attracts patients for advanced care from throughout California and the world. It injects contrast media in patients for all conditions about 150 times per day, said Christopher Hess, professor and chair of the medical center's radiology and biomedical imaging department.

"It is absolutely essential to the management of patient care. So many treatment decisions rely on imaging," Hess said. "If imaging services sneeze, then the whole health system gets the flu."

Hess attended a radiology conference in London this week where he said European colleagues told him their systems were less reliant on GE's products and did not expect the disruptions to be as wide-ranging as in the United States.

The Greater New York Hospital Association posted a notice for its members on May 8 that said GE's contrast media supplies would be reduced by 80% for six to eight weeks, but GE Healthcare did not confirm that figure and said percentage cuts reported in the media have not been accurate.

The disruption, which began to unfold in the past two weeks, reveals once again how overseas, poorly diversified supply chains are vulnerable to a global health crisis. Shortages have crippled the U.S. health system again and again in the past two years.

Health workers struggled under shortages of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment, ventilators, and sedatives and other drugs. Lack of raw materials and manufacturing equipment hampered vaccine production. Meanwhile, hospitals temporarily suspended elective procedures such as knee replacements, first to limit infections and then, later in the pandemic, in response to staff shortages that forced them to close beds.

The supply crisis for contrast media carries a twist. It's not because of a surge in demand from the coronavirus. This time non-COVID patients are being affected because of an outbreak halfway around the world.