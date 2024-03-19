Decline in Napa commercial real estate leasing, sales opens opportunities

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

In the past year, Napa observed a subdued pulse in its commercial real estate scene, with a decline in leasing and sales activity causing some uncertainty.

However, amid this quiet period, a subtle trend emerged. Investors took advantage of reduced prices to acquire office buildings, some marked down by as much as 30% from their initial listings.

But it wasn’t just seasoned investors making moves. For aspiring property owners, doors opened with opportunities to purchase properties, supported by programs like the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504, which requires only a 10% down payment. Picture this: a property once valued at a million dollars now attainable at $700,000. Despite the prospect of rising interest rates, the allure of such a deal was undeniable.

Yet, last year felt like a period of inertia, a stagnant pause in the market’s rhythm. Interest rates climbed steadily, instilling doubt among potential buyers and sellers alike. With rates hovering in the mid to high 7% range and cautious lending practices from banks, the community seemed to be waiting on the sidelines, anticipating the next move.

Now, as a new year unfolds, a noticeable shift is palpable. Phone lines buzz with excitement as listings for sale and lease surge across various categories. From historic industrial buildings to iconic Main Street establishments like Cole’s Chop House and Torc, the market is awakening with renewed energy.

With each new listing, fresh opportunities emerge for investors and owner–user buyers alike. Attention is drawn to multifamily residences, industrial spaces and bustling retail areas. In a market perpetually hungry for supply amid relentless demand, the stage is set for savvy investors to make their move at the right price.

As we enter the coming months, one thing remains clear. While leasing activity may linger in the shadows, a symphony of activity is on the horizon in multifamily, industrial, and retail sectors. The time to seize opportunities is now, for in the delicate dance between supply and demand, bold action is rewarded.

Michael Holcomb is a broker and owner of W Real Estate (wrealestate.net), leading the Napa office.