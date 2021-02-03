DeMaris assumes CFO role at Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank

Shari DeMaris, executive vice president, has fully taken over the role of chief financial officer for Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) after the retirement Greg Jahn, who was in that position for 18 years.

In a transition first announced in August 2020, DeMaris joined the Santa Rosa-based bank that October, working with Jahn until his retirement on Jan. 15.

“Shari brings to this position an impressive set of executive management and financial skills,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO, in the announcement Wednesday. “Her abilities make her an excellent fit to round out our leadership team.”

An Iowa native, Shari has over 23 years of technical accounting and financial leadership experience within financial institutions. She worked in public accounting, first with Arthur Andersen and then McGladrey, now called RSM. For the last 15 years, Shari has been with Hills Bank and Trust, headquartered in Hills, Iowa. As chief financial officer, she helped to grow the bank to its current $3.3 billion and led a 12-person finance and accounting team.

Shari is a licensed certified public accountant with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and Spanish from DePaul University and the University of Iowa, respectively.

Active in her community, she was chairwoman and a board member for the Iowa City Area Development Group and the local chamber of commerce. She also has been board chairwoman for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and was a mentor for the Youth Leadership Program.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank reported assets of $3.1 billion at the end of the third quarter.