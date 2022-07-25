Demptos Napa Cooperage adds Sonoma County, Sierra Foothills wine barrel sales rep

Derek Irwin has joined Demptos Napa Cooperage as barrel sales representative to wineries in Sonoma County and the Sierra foothills.

Irwin is enologist and viticulturist at Madura Consulting in Napa and is consulting winemaker at Irwin Family Vineyards, also in Napa, according to Demptos.

A graduate of UC Davis, Irwin began his career in the wine industry in 1994 and is currently consulting with wineries and vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Amador and El Dorado counties.

Founded in 1825 in Bordeaux, Demptos is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Napa, producing French, Hungarian and American oak barrels.