Demptos Napa Cooperage hires Central Coast sales rep

Tabitha Ladendorf has been hired as a sales representative for Demptos Napa Cooperage.

The barrel maker stated Ladendorf will serve as an agent for California’s Central Coast.

She joins the company after working at Rancho Capistrano Winery, Kelsey See Canyon Winery and Booker Vineyard.

Ladendorf is a graduate of California Polytechnic State university with a Bachelor of Science degree in Enology.

Demptos was founded in 1825 and has been making French, Hungarian and American oak barrels in Napa for four decades.