Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates names director of winemaking

Justin Seidenfeld has been named director of winemaking for Rodney Strong Wine Estates, a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company.

The Healdsburg-based company stated Seidenfeld becomes just the fourth head winemaker in the over 60-year history of the winery, following Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong, Richard Arrowood, and Rick Sayre, who has transitioned to the role of Winemaker Emeritus.

Seidenfeld came to Rodney Strong in 2010 from Robert Mondavi Winery in the Napa Valley, the winery stated.

“I am excited and humbled to be able to lead our team and winery into the future. Our young team works collaboratively on all our wines, and our primary goal in both the vineyard and winery is to craft wines of balance. By understanding our sites better and embracing the use of cutting-edge technology, we can make wine that are pure and true to place,” stated Seidenfeld. “Our focus on balance also drives our passion for sustainable farming with less impact, leading to wines that are fuller, richer, and ultimately more balanced.”

Also Olivia Wright has been promoted to winemaker. In addition to working across all varieties and brands, Wright is the winemaker for the new Knotty Vines brand. She joined Rodney Strong in 2018 after stints at Mumm Napa, Isabel Estate in New Zealand, and Dierberg & Star Lane Vineyards.

The winery also announced that Ryan Decker has been promoted to director of Estate Vineyards, where it stated he is overseeing a replanting program of Rodney Strong’s top vineyards. Decker is a fifth-generation farmer from the Alexander Valley. He started in the Rodney Strong Tasting Room in 2002, and after returning to Fresno State to earn his degree in viticulture, he returned as viticulturalist and to oversee sustainable winegrowing. Decker also managed grower relations for the past six years, the company stated.

Rodney Strong was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. It is led by the Klein Family, fourth-generation California farmers.