Dodd, McGuire to hold town hall for SR-37 planning, ideas

Email public comment at any time, and sign up for updates, at StateRoute37@dot.ca.gov .

Take an interactive survey to share your interests and priorities for the highway’s future, available here .

Watch a YouTube video overview of Resilient SR 37, available here .

The SCTA town hall takes place on Thursday, April 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Sen. McGuire’s video page, sd02.senate.ca.gov/video .

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Caltrans and transportation agencies for Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are seeking public input on the future of State Route 37, frequently called Highway 37, at an upcoming online public town hall meeting.

Senators Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) and Bill Dodd (D-Napa) will host the event on Thursday, April 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

As many as 40,000 vehicles a day use the 21-mile state route that skirts the northern shore of San Pablo Bay, delivering commuters and goods. Frequent bumper-to-bumper traffic, occasional accidents and seasonal flooding, and events at the Sonoma Raceway often make travel on the corridor challenging.

Member agencies of Resilient SR37, coordinated by the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, hope to balance transportation needs with protecting and enhancing sensitive marshland habitats along San Pablo Bay. “Planning a long-term solution presents an opportunity to provide bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and carpool options for all travelers,” the SCTA promises on its website at www.Resilient37.org.

Projected carpool lane between Sears Point and Mare Island to be completed by 2025 (blue line).

At the April 15 town hall meeting, the involved transportation agencies will discuss three coordinated planning efforts to develop solutions for improving SR 37, as follows:

An “Ultimate Resilient Sea Level Rise Design Alternatives Assessment” focused on Highway 37 within Marin and Sonoma counties between U.S. 101 and Highway 121.



A “Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan” to identify goals, corridor needs and challenges, and project priorities for various modes of travel to inform decision making and future funding.



A corridor-wide effort known as the “Planning and Environmental Linkage” to identify and narrow the range of alternatives to be advanced for environmental review and construction.



