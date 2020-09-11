Doing business in virus times, a Journal virtual event

“Doing Business in the Time of COVID,” the North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa Conference, gathers experts in various industries for a free, public virtual event on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tackling the subject will be a panel including Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of Raymond Cellars; Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley; and Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery. The discussion will be moderated by Richard Mendelson, of counsel for the Napa law firm of Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty.

Swain became CEO of the Napa Valley winery in 2009, having been chief operating officer for Sebastiani Vineyards and Winery for 13 years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis.

Tourism industry leader Gallagher took over as CEO and president of Visit Napa Valley in February 2019 after serving 10 years as Vice President, International Marketing for the California Wine Institute. Gallagher earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Drawing experience from decades of family involvement in making wine, Boisset in 2003 acquired DeLoach Vineyards in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley. Then in 2009, Raymond Vineyards in the Napa Valley came into the company fold with vineyards in Rutherford and St. Helena. In 2011, the Boisset Collection added Buena Vista Winery, California’s first premium winery founded in 1857. In 2019, Boisset Collection acquired Oakville Grocery, the oldest continually operating grocery in California, as well as the store in Healdsburg.

The North Bay Business Journal’s virtual event is underwritten by Bank of Marin and Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty. Major sponsors are American AgCredit, BPM and Ghilotti Construction Company. Register at: www.nbbj.news/napa20