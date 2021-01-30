Subscribe

‘Don’t panic,’ save, invest: Financial lessons learned continue for second pandemic year

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 29, 2021, 5:42PM
Updated 58 minutes ago

2021 is already beginning to look like a new landscape to financial industry wonks.

A new Democratic administration is about to usher into the U.S. Treasury secretary role San Francisco Bay Area’s own economic giant and former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, who has already provided a glimpse of where she’s leaning on federal economic policy.

She wants to go big in stimulus for relief — by pouring money into the economy while increasing public debt.

To North Bay wealth managers like JDH Wealth adviser Matthew Delaney, who watches the U.S. financial picture, this theory of how to emerge from this crisis may serve as a double-edged sword.

“I think we’re in a tough spot because you look at all the pain our area has endured. Just look at the restaurants that put out so much money, then they were shut down,” he said. “We want to get checks out to people, but we don’t want to cripple our children with debt.”

Indeed, it’s a balancing act for the federal government to consider placing another $1.9 trillion into a major stimulus plan on top of the trillions already spent last year.

“It’s like we’ve become numb to government spending now, whether (the number) starts with a ‘M,’ ‘B’ or ‘T,’” he said, referring to millions, billions and trillions. “Once we have the bailouts, we need to think about how to reign in spending.”

The U.S. government deficit for the last three months has surged by 60% to a record-breaking $572.9 billion in this budget year that ended in December, the U.S. Treasury Department reported.

“I think 2020 taught people to expect the unexpected, but I think now people should focus on how to live within their means,” he said.

‘Don’t panic’ became the watchwords for 2020 and will apply to 2021 as well.

“Some people panicked and went to cash instead of investing, saying: ‘I just want to be stable and go back to February (2020),’” Delaney said.

But there lies the problem. There will always be “something lurking,” according to Delaney.

The wealth manager accused amateur investors of being wound up too tight with their money in troubling times, a tendency that leads to their downfalls instead of making investments work harder for them.

“They need to lose the emotional attachment,” he said, labeling himself a “financial quarterback” for clients seeking advice in a complicated world. “Making adjustments now will make all the difference in the world. This is a moment of clarity.”

Delaney has been heartened at seeing younger people “more mindful of saving” — especially when it comes to taking advantage of a company’s 401k program.

“I say: ‘If you remember one thing, it’s to get the free money on the table,’” he said, further delivering an added endorsement for companies to offer the standard 5% match.

Moving wealth from Sonoma to Marin counties

Another area of optimism the North Bay should take to heart is the sheer amount of wealth in the area, Bruce Raabe of Relevant Wealth in Mill Valley highlighted.

And that wealth combined with heightened innovation may turn into investment.

“We’re fortunate we have so much wealth in the North Bay. We’re lucky we live where we live,” he said

He said hospitality, travel and food industries “are the fragile parts of our economy, but I see a major shift, particularly in the North Bay, to technology and entrepreneurship.”

Other positives are the construction industry remaining strong and the migration of talent and real estate dollars from San Francisco and the South Bay into the North Bay.

“It’s easy to look back and be critical, but frankly, this is an exciting time for the U.S. with a new administration. I think 2021 will be a promising year.”

Granted, Raabe predicts 2021 will start a recovery, but it won’t end there.

“The vaccine is key,” he said.

In the meantime, many consumers who haven’t fallen into a category of devastation have hoarded money they’re itching to spend, he notes.

“There’s so much money that’s been saved up with pent-up demand, and they’re going to want to spend in a big way,” Raabe said of consumers.

Neighbors sending money into other community members’ business coffers represents another tool to good economic health once regions start opening up.

“I think there are clear themes — sustainability and balance. No longer does bigger mean better. The sustainability of Amazon doesn’t necessarily help (our area),” Encore wealth manager David Brown said. “We’ve got small business owners barely squeaking by. We just gotta get passed COVID.”

Banking on small business overcoming obstacles

Low interest rates can represent a bane and a blessing between customers and banks — but that indirect stimulus may just serve as one shot in the arm for industries needing businesses and individuals to survive this crisis.

“Low interest rates can be a blessing for the borrower but a challenge to the bank,” said Exchange Bank President Troy Sanderson, who took over for a retiring Gary Hartwick Jan. 1.

“There are competing theories out there. I believe we will rebound,” Sanderson told the Business Journal.

He said that pent-up demand among consumers will lead to a surge in spending once community businesses are able to open up safely.

“People enjoy going to restaurants, and people enjoy shopping,” he said.

To the banker, the quick maneuvering of stay-at-home methods of operation such as a large emphasis in digital banking and online buying has served a purpose for now — but the need for social contact will remain.

“I don’t see replacing our world where all shopping is done on line and banks go all digital,” he said. “These new methods can be a path, but not so much (when) we begin to return to normalcy. It’s the community we’re missing,” he said.

Uncertainty breeds change, strengthens resolve

With headquarters in San Francisco and an office in Santa Rosa, JPMorgan Chase has found in survey results released this month that 77% and 63% of midsized and small businesses, respectively, shared overall optimism about their performance this year.

Over half (56%) of midsized businesses have increased their usage of online banking and treasury tools, including electronic payments and contactless payment options.

The majority of midsized (84%) and small (72%) companies have moved some or all of their workforces to conduct business remotely over the past year. The pandemic-induced move may lead to scaled-down office leases in which many companies can save in rent or commercial real estate ownership.

The financial giant also discovered in the survey conducted in November that nearly two-thirds (65%) of midsized businesses and one third (31%) of small companies have increased their cash reserves for those rainy days that wealth managers support.

“Businesses were forced to make new and unexpected pivots last year, including accelerating their adoption of new processes, technology and contingency plans,” JPMorgan Chase’s head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries John Simmons said in a statement regarding the report. The corporate financial firm surveyed more than 2,100 business leaders in various industries ranging in annual revenues from $100,000 to $500 million scattered across the nation.

Relief packages from Washington, D.C. aside, we believe the 2021 fiscal picture hinges on a continued successful vaccine rollout,” said Michael B. Yongue, Bank of Marin’s division’s vice president and manager. “Overall, the fiscal and monetary environment should propel the stock market higher in 2021, but it will likely be bumpy.”

“The bond market will continue to be challenging in 2021. For those looking for yield, we continue to suggest the addition of preferred stock from high quality companies as a substitute for bonds,” Yongue told the Business Journal.

Watch out for an area of concern

Jason Foster, senior vice president of Bank of America’s Private Bank and market president for the Napa, Marin and Sonoma region, has planted a steely eye on area unemployment that will pose “the biggest economic challenge.”

High unemployment figures and the ripple effects of business closures “will likely get worse before it gets better given the disproportionate impact to tourism and hospitality sectors here,” the market’s client adviser told the Business Journal.

To Foster, resiliency is the name of the game for bank clients.

“By helping them reevaluate their cash management, credit management and working capital, we can help North Bay companies become more buoyant and better positioned for the new year ahead,” he said. “So, despite the headwinds we faced in 2020, the signs of recovery are there.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, agriculture and transportation as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times in San Diego County, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine