Drag races to return to Sonoma Raceway

Calling it the “newly-rebranded” Sonoma Raceway announced Wednesday that the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will return to the Sonoma County facility next year.

Dates for the event are July 23-25, the announcement stated.

“The NHRA Sonoma Nationals is a unique weekend carnival that rattles the hills with horsepower, speed and fun,” said Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page. “I know our fans will be excited to see the big show return next July.”

The 2020 NHRA Nationals race weekend at Sonoma Raceway was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, marking the first time the Northern California NHRA event had been cancelled or delayed since its debut in 1988.

Details on Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying days will be announced in coming weeks. Deposits for tickets and camping for the 2021 NHRA Sonoma Nationals will go on sale soon. All 2020 NHRA Sonoma Nationals ticketholders will be contacted by Sonoma Raceway regarding 2021 tickets. For more information, visit www.SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223).