Dry, warm winter, drought on tap for 2021

With the world coming off the hottest September since 1880, California’s North Bay to the south is likely to experience a continuing of warmer, drier weather conditions into the winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday.

The NOAA forecast brought out the dreaded “d” word, meaning drought.

Globally, its scientists at the National Centers for Environmental Information revealed September was 1.75 degrees above the 20th-century average of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. The 10th warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005, fueling the charge to evaluate climate change.

Ground zero for indicators, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Deputy Director Mike Halpert said 2021 is shaping up as “the most widespread drought than we’ve seen since 2013” for both ends of the state to just south of the Oregon border.

At that latitude, two-thirds of the United States will be facing a winter that will fall short of adequate rainfall.

The culprit is a building La Nina, a tropical phenomenon set up as a water mass in the Pacific Ocean off the shores of South America that influences weather patterns and equates to a warmer, drier bottom for much of the southern and central part of the nation.

The strength of the La Nina is unknown at this time, according to NOAA.

“Every La Nina is different, but we can tell by the models it will be colder to the north and warmer to the south. One third of the nation north of California and the West will pretty much be affected in January,” Halpert told the Business Journal.

As for extremes, Northern California has been doused with its fair share — with the state coming off a record fire year that’s devoured 4.1 million acres, killed 31 people and destroyed 9,200 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. And with a red flag warning now in affect in the North Bay until Friday, residents and business owners are not out of the woods in a particularly bad season, with Diablo winds still looming this fall.

Come winter, the precipitation that does materialize may also give way to extremes, again.

“Certainly a lot of the rain will fall (as) atmospheric events,” Halpert told the Business Journal.

The hope is the reservoirs filled up from the dynamic, wet winter of 2018-19 will remain as such when the storms arrive. But runoff often creates too much too fast, and worse yet, flooding in fire-stricken areas.

“Clearly, we don’t want to see extremes that add another disaster layer to what we’ve already experienced,” Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said on National Farmer Day Monday. “We’d love to see normal patterns. A lot of our (farming) areas are scorched and will take time to recover. Too much water can cause problems with erosion, but not enough can cause worse problems.”

If they had their druthers, farmers along with policy pundits and advocates like Klobus insisted they would rather have wet conditions than dry, based on the lack of grazing for livestock to feed on when California faces drought conditions. Adding fuel to the fire, the lack of grazing allows wildfires to take off in these unprecedented firestorms Northern California has experienced. Five of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred this year along, Cal Fire reported.

On the front line

The lack of precipitation in the western forecast doesn’t bode well for water users, firefighters, ski resorts, winter tourism advocates and especially farmers.

“If this drought intensifies and is severe, this will be a big deal for farmers,” said David Miskus, a member of NOAA’s Drought Task Force.

There’s no need to tell Sonoma County dairy farmer Doug Beretta of the dire consequences. He’s already living them on his farm founded by his grandfather in 1948.

In the last few months, Beretta has spent about $25,000 more a month on feed for his head of 530 cows divided between his Santa Rosa organic home ranch and Valley Ford’s.

“I can’t afford much more,” he said, adding he usually spends about $100,000 on feed in a normal month.

But unlike the big winter of 2018-19, last year going into 2020 makes for no normal year. Water becomes a two-fold problem with irrigation needs.

“On July 1, we started living this concern,” he said of the “water year” resource officials use to determine allocations.

His dairy water supply consists of “reclaimed” water provided by the city of Santa Rosa, which as the jurisdiction’s treated water ran short on its allotment from the following year. More of the allocation was earmarked by the city to fund electricity as a commodity, he cited.