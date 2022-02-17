Employers may have a trove of data on job candidates. Here's how workers can control the narrative

Trying to land a new job can be stressful. But when a hiring company has unexpected or inaccurate information about job candidates, the experience can be even more daunting.

Between public data that's easily accessible online, information candidates publicly post on the Internet about themselves, and third-party background and employment verification services, employers could have a trove of details that may ultimately determine who lands the job. The situation can get even stickier for workers who have a checkered past, left their employers on bad terms or whose details don't match those stored by verification services.

But business and legal experts say job candidates are not entirely powerless. That's especially true during the "Great Resignation," when employees are increasingly job-hopping for better opportunities.

"The pendulum has swung a lot more to employees having power in ways they didn't have before," says Stacey B. Lee, an associate professor of law and ethics at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Recently, some former Apple employees were surprised to find that the company changes their title to "associate" in major job databases, no matter the employees' previous roles.

So what exactly can employers learn about a candidate, and what control do workers have in addressing any discrepancies or background information that was obtained behind the scenes? Here's what business experts had to say about some of your burning questions.

What information can employers find on you?

How much an employer can find on an employee is entirely dependent on the company, the services they use, the time they're investing and what they consider to be important. Assume employers know everything and be prepared to shape the narrative, business experts said.

An employer might just double check to make sure a candidate worked at a company for a specific period of time and nothing more. Conversely, it could seek information on a person's role, responsibilities, work relationships and online presence, as well as publicly available information that could include criminal charges, information about a person's income, debt, financial troubles or property ownership.

And of course, anything a candidate publicly posts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, blogs or other personal websites is fair game. That means an employer might discover a candidate's political views, whether the person has voiced controversial statements or the groups to which they belong.

"We are living out loud," Lee said. Employers could know "anything."

Beyond using verification services, employment databases and Internet search tools, employers may uncover additional details by calling a candidate's former employers. As a result, they may discover dirt about soured employment relationships, project failures, shortcomings or personality conflicts.

What should candidates do if employers discover troubling information?

Candidates don't have to settle for the narrative that employers may create during their research, business experts said.

Workers can drive the conversation by showing proof of their successes to combat previous failures. They can refer to good work relationships to explain how a conflict may have been an isolated incident. Most importantly, they can focus on the growth they've had from any previous blips.

"It's similar to when someone says 'what are your weaknesses?'" says Katie Cassarly, senior associate director of career services at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College. "You want to focus the most on how you are improving and how that adds value to the company."

In some cases, it may make sense to disclose concerns an employer could run into ahead of time, especially if the employer is calling former bosses, Lee said. Candidates can offer other references who can speak about skills directly related to the new job.

"You can't prevent an employer from calling someone," Lee said. Instead, "I'd say, 'If you want a real gauge on who I am as an employee and what I bring this [other reference] is your best bet.'"

Diane Burton, a professor at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, said candidates should be conscientious about the networks they build and work to maintain those, as they could be valuable when applying for a new job.

"It is incumbent on you, as a worker, to have references who can verify your skills and tasks even if they are no longer at the firm," she said. "This is networking 101."

What can employers learn about your salary and how can you drive the conversation?

The first thing to know is it is legal in most states for employers to ask about current or previous salaries. In states such as New York and California, employers are restricted in what information they can request including salary history. But there are still ways they may be able to get those details.