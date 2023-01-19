Employers pull back on remote work in spite of continued demand from employees

As the business world edges closer to returning to normalcy, employers that were able to function remotely during the pandemic are starting to pull back on that flexibility, according to a recent report.

But an economist has found that existing employees and job seekers still covet those positions.

"Although there are nearly two job openings for each applicant when it comes to on-site work, the opposite is true for remote jobs: There are two active applicants for each available work-from-home job on LinkedIn,” Rand Ghayad, Ph.D., head of economics and global labor markets at LinkedIn, wrote in a recent article published by the World Economic Forum, an international nongovernmental and lobbying organization based in Switzerland. “That means the gap between demand for jobs and supply of workers for on-site positions is four times as high as it is for remote work."

It's not so much that employers are feeling empowered to demand “on-site only” for job seekers and existing workers just because they can (think Elon Musk). It’s more about getting the staff back together in order to run a stronger operation, said Golbou Ghassemieh, operations manager and senior consultant at The Personnel Perspective, with offices in Santa Rosa and Napa.

“There’s sort of this general hunger to get people back in person because teams coalesce differently when they work together in the same space and see each other and interact with each other,” she said.

Still, employers ought to keep an open mind.

“Workers continue to prize flexibility and work-life balance even as the economic outlook darkens,” Ghayad wrote in the report. “While this number has been slowing down, it is still more than triple the rate in October 2020 and up nearly 10-fold from ... January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

“I think the lesson in all of this is to not become rigid,” Ghassemieh said. “When you force people back into the workplace, there's a rigidity in that.”

And there’s something else that’s been bubbling up for job seekers over the past several months that employers looking for talent might capitalize on: the current wave of layoffs.

“I was talking to a job candidate, a relatively senior level individual, and the first question was not so much about the company offering remote or hybrid,” said Syed Hussain, Bay Area director of permanent placement services at Robert Half. “The first question about the employer was, ‘Is the organization stable?’”

For businesses that have been around for decades and have a healthy balance sheet, that’s a narrative to jump on, Hussain said.

“Some of these companies are playing to that, saying, ‘We might not offer you the 100% remote job that we were perhaps doing during COVID, but let me tell you that we are an extremely stable organization,” he said. “So I think there is that shift and employers are taking advantage of it, and rightfully so.”

