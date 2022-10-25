Bay Area equity director named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Ericka Omena Erickson of Low Income Investment Fund is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Omena Erickson submitted:

About me

Born and raised in Brazil, I come from diverse races, mixed traditions, and a vibrant culture rooted in Portuguese, African, and Indigenous heritage. My drive to collaborate with various groups to advance economic justice came from personal experience as a daughter of parents involved in workers' unions, an active resident of cities with striking social inequities, and an immigrant mother.

Additionally, my professional and educational background in nonprofit administration and popular education nurtured my passion for strengthening grassroots voices and multisector collaboration to improve organizational systems and policies.”

Some questions

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The biggest obstacles I have faced as a professional are associated with systemic oppressions and dysfunctions that limit our ability to promote change at the individual, organizational, and social levels. I overcome these by increasing my understanding of their root causes and collaborating with others. Together, we can achieve anything.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am proud that the Latino business community is strong and exudes grit, passion, creativity, and professionalism. Some numbers illustrate this strength:

California has the highest number of small Latinx-owned businesses that generate nearly $120 billion annually.

The almost 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States contribute more than $800 billion to the American economy annually.

Quoteable

"Nothing about us without us!" and "¡Si Se Puede!" are some of my favorite mottos.