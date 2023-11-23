Exchange Bank assists in $70,000 grant to Sonoma County tribe Dry Creek Rancheria

Exchange Bank has collaborated with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to provide $70,000 in funding to the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians to promote self-sufficiency in indigenous people.

The funding, which comes out of the AHEAD economic grant program, is designed to boost local programs and projects that target pressing community needs and bring greater opportunity to underserved populations.

The Dry Creek Rancheria represents a federally recognized tribe in Northern California that works under a mission to promote economic development, education and affordable housing.

The self-sufficiency project aims to support financial education training, computer literacy courses for seniors and a public Wi-Fi hot spot for the community. The funding assists with staff salaries, client stipends, computers and other costs.

Since its inception in 2004, FHLBank has awarded more than $25 million in AHEAD grants for more than 800 economic development projects in California, Arizona and Nevada.