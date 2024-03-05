Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank hires chief banking officer

A 40-year veteran of the banking world joins Exchange Bank as senior vice president and chief banking officer.

Kevin Bender will lead the retail banking team as well as the Deposit and Lending operations and the Electronic Banking divisions for the Sonoma County financial institution.

Bender most recently worked as the head of branch banking with Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank.

The banking executive is also involved in the community, having served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, among other commitments.