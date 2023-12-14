Exchange Bank pays out third quarter dividend

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) paid a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share on common stock Dec. 8.

The Santa Rosa-based bank’s board of directors declared the dividend on Nov. 14 paid to shareholders of record at the close of business 10 days later.

The dividend wraps up third quarter results reflecting net income for the period ending Sept. 30 totaling $6.34 million.

A little over half (50.44%), amounting to $1.12 million of the bank’s dividend, is earmarked for the Doyle Trust, which funds the Doyle Scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Founded in 1890 by a father and son duo, Manville and Frank Doyle, respectively, Exchange Bank holds $3.36 billion in assets and manages 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial location in Roseville, as well as a trust and investment office in its home base of Santa Rosa.