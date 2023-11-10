Exchange Bank reports drop, but opportunity in third-quarter earnings

In line with similar trends seen at other banks these days, Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) reported an over 36% decrease in third-quarter earnings for 2023 compared to the prior year.

Net income for the period dating July 1 to Sept. 30 was $6.34 million after taxes, reflecting increased deposit costs and interest expenses on borrowing.

The high-interest rate environment was also reflected in the Santa Rosa community bank’s net interest income at $21.53 million, which dropped over 17% year over year, the Oct. 30 report stated. This financial barometer dictates the difference between revenue generated from interest-bearing accounts and the costs of servicing liabilities.

As predicted by bankers and economists, deposits were also down over 8% for the third quarter, amounting to $2.91 billion.

Non-interest income, derived by fees, also fell in the past quarter to $5.87 million. It was $6.5 million in 2022’s third quarter. Still, non-interest expenses, which are where salaries are categorized, also went down to $18.54 million.

Hope remains on the horizon with an increase in loan growth and a commitment to the fundamentals, according to bank officials.

Gross loans came in at $1.59 billion at the end of September, a $87.35 million hike in contrast to 2022. Bank officials have noticed additional activity in multifamily housing, with real estate dominating the lending category, CEO Troy Sanderson noted.

“Construction projects are ramping up,” Sanderson told the Business Journal.

Despite the drop in earnings, Sanderson said the bank remains steadfast at maintaining its principles with the idea of riding out the economy’s challenges.

He described the “takeaway” from the three-month period as “slow, steady loan growth and stable deposits,” in concert with the community bank’s principles that have driven the 133-year-old financial institution.

“We run this bank to be successful in the community in any interest-rate environment,” Sanderson said.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank holds $3.36 billion in assets and manages 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial location in Roseville, as well as a trust and investment office in its home base of Santa Rosa.