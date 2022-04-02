Exchange Bank staging mobile product demo day Monday

Exchange Bank is hosting an event April 4 geared to help small businesses such as restaurants and retailers see green with ease when processing credit cards.

The Santa Rosa-based bank partners with Fiserv of Brookfield, Wisc., and will take their Clover business tools program on the road in the Clover “Main Street” product mobile van to the Coddington Branch. Those who open a new merchant services account may receive a $500 credit on the event day.

Clover is a cloud-based program managed out of the bank’s merchant department that also tracks inventory as well as performs employee timekeeping, online ordering, filing and tax compliance functions. The cost of the business program starts at $75 and may range up to about $1,200, depending on the type of business, processing activity and equipment necessary.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1300 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, will also feature giveaways, demonstrations and refreshments.