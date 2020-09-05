Executive at Trinchero Family Estates in Napa Valley wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Kirsty Cringan helped make a partnership happen between Trinchero Family Estates and Hanson Organic Vodka of Sonoma. She saw the link between like-minded, family-owned businesses.

North Bay Business Journal is honoring Cringan with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event

Number of company employees: 1,200

Professional background: Diageo: Numerous roles including VP Finance and Business Planning, plant controller, compliance director, director Global Finance, commercial finance manager; Anglian Windows: finance controller; KMPG: senior audit manager

Education: Garnock Academy, University of Strathclyde; Qualified Chartered Accountant

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

I think it’s strengthened our executive team. We’re closer and more communicative as the health and safety of our employees continues to be the priority of the family and the organization. I think being an empathetic leader is so important right now, and because of our family ownership that’s already very much a part of our culture.

I’m focused on supporting my team, so each day is about trying to ensure folks feel connected. In addition to our regular team meetings, we do virtual happy hours to socialize a bit, and get in some smiles and laughs that we all need right now.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

We have seen consumer and customer behaviors change significantly in the last few months, so I believe much of my role is to make sure the team feels prepared. We’re tasked with planning so thinking about how we evolve our planning process – being more agile and flexible. Lasting changes will of course involve working remotely going forward.

That’s been a success for us as we’ve been able to get more folks using technology than ever before. In terms of our customers, this time is making us think about how we innovate, bring products to market, and deliver them to consumers. Consumption and buying habits are changing so we’ll need to stay close to consumer buying habits going forward to ensure we’re focusing on the right things in our portfolio.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: Our recent partnership with Hanson Organic Vodka of Sonoma is a project that I’m proud to have worked on and helped bring to fruition. We were competing against much larger, global companies but we were able to demonstrate the value of partnering with a like-minded, local, family-owned company.

It highlighted how reaching an agreement is not just about the figures but about building trust and having shared goals, which traces back to how the Trinchero family built this business that I’m now proud to be a part of.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

I always encourage people to get experience outside of finance early in one’s career before deciding on where to focus.

I took every opportunity I could early on, ranging from different companies to different roles and even countries and I’m so glad I did. It’s easier to take those risks earlier in your career and it will expand your perspective and skillset in infinite ways.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

Consumer tastes and purchasing habits will continue to evolve so it’s imperative that we stay on top of those trends and adapt when necessary.

I also oversee IT so planning and investing in infrastructure that gives us greater insight into customer needs and e-commerce capabilities is a current priority. We will continue to look at partnership and acquisition opportunities as we believe that a diverse portfolio is critical for long-term growth.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

I think every decision I’ve made has contributed to me being where I am today. Even in positions I haven’t enjoyed, I’ve extracted important learnings that I’ve applied elsewhere.

My only regret might be staying in a position too long, so I’ve learned to listen to my gut instinct even when it’s easier not to.

What is your most memorable business experience?

I think we may be in the midst of it. This is an unprecedented time for everyone around the world, so on a global scale we’re all working on moving our businesses forward while keeping our families, communities and employees safe and healthy.

Additionally, what and how consumers drink are changing each day, so right now we’re in the middle of an incredibly dynamic and interesting time for the beverage alcohol business.

What is your greatest business success?

I won a global leadership award which was voted on by my peers and direct reports. That was very meaningful to me – being acknowledged by the team around me - so it’s something I’ll always be very proud of.

What was your toughest business decision?

It was a tough decision for me when I left Diageo. After being there 17 years, it was hard to walk away from an organization and team I’d invested so much in.

But I knew it was more important for me to continue to grow and push myself to tackle new opportunities and new challenges.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I’m Scottish and our nature is quite transparent so I’m sorry to report I have no secrets.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

I am a natural planner so I work to remember to not be tough on myself when I can’t control things. In personal life or business, the feeling of not knowing what’s ahead can be tough to manage. I’ve had to adapt and take it day by day.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: Most of what I’m involved in right now is through my kids – Napa School district activities primarily. We also do some volunteer activities with local animal rescue operations.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Indra Nooyi, former chairman and chief executive office of PepsiCo

Current reading: Agatha Christie, always

Most want to meet: I’d love to meet Ricky Gervais

Stress relievers: Yoga and meditation

Favorite activities outside work: It used to be going to live concerts. Right now I’m happy doing anything with my husband and kids.