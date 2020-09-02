Executive from San Rafael’s Lifehouse wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Even during uncertain times, Viola Morris has helped lead Lifehouse Inc. to purchase and renovate an office building located in San Rafael.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring her with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 425

Education: University of San Francisco, BSBA

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

Things have become a lot busier for the finance team while we also adjust to remote work. Communication is key! Implementing the changes to adhere to the new laws and regulations as well as capitalizing on funding opportunities made available to support our services only added to an already busy finance season. It is during these times that you appreciate the importance of a strong team!

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

Due to COVID-19, the people supported by Lifehouse could no longer go to their day and work programs, which shifted the required support back to Lifehouse. Our team of direct care staff stepped up to this call and are providing the extra care and support needed. They are the true heroes! These levels of support will continue until the re-entry can be safely implemented.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

Lifehouse launched the Home for Life Capital Campaign in 2018 to purchase and renovate an office building located in San Rafael. Lifehouse is halfway to completing the campaign and will take occupancy in September 2020.

This effort has not been without its challenges, especially given the simultaneous timelines for fundraising and renovation with COVID-19 impacts overlaid on top. But, to see the community support for this project has been such an inspiration. We look forward to celebrating Lifehouse’s new home soon.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Be curious.

And remember, your attitude and presence impacts your outcomes.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

There is so much joy to be found in the small pleasures in life. Slow down, take notice and enjoy it. This time has also reinforced the importance of relationships and how they sustain us.

Quick takes

Current reading: “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Stress relievers: Hiking, cooking, meditation and time in nature

Favorite activities outside work: Enjoying the wonders of the North Bay, especially the farmers markets, the public lands in Marin and Sonoma County’s wine country