Expect San Francisco region’s stay-home order to last past Friday

If you remember this coming Friday, Jan. 8, as the date for when the regional shelter-in-place order might end, you may want to put that out of your mind.

As of now, the Bay Area region, which includes all the North Bay but Mendocino and Lake counties, will remain under the order until at least Jan. 8, “with potential to extend depending on four-week ICU-capacity projections,” according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.

A regional stay-at-home order is triggered when ICU-bed availability dips below 15%, as the state laid out in its mandate early last month. On Wednesday, ICU-bed capacity in the Bay Area was at 5.9%. If the order is indeed extended beyond Jan. 8, the state will then reevaluate twice a week.

Napa County’s public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, told the board of supervisors Tuesday she doesn’t expect the stay-at-home order to end on Friday, or even for a few more weeks.

“I just want to set that expectation,” Relucio said.

Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis on Tuesday essentially told the board of supervisors that Jan. 8 will likely come and go as Marin County’s COVID-19 infection cases continue to rise.

When the state on Dec. 4 first announced a new regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity, Marin County joined six other Bay Area jurisdictions and made the proactive decision to immediately impose the order, with a projected end date of Jan. 4.

But that changed at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17, when shelter-in-place took effect in the Bay Area region after ICU-bed capacity dropped below 15%. At that time, Marin County deferred to the state’s order and its associated timeline, said Laine Hendricks, Marin County’s public information officer.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said in a Jan. 4 community briefing that she is anticipating another post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, so doesn’t expect the county to “come out of the stay-at-home order for at least a few more weeks.”

More broadly, the Bay Area is currently in a more hopeful situation than other regions in the state, including San Joaquin Valley, Greater Sacramento and Southern California, all with no projected date to exit the order, according to the CDPH.