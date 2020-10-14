Fact check: Do Uber, Lyft drivers want out of California's gig economy law AB 5?

Find out more about the landmark California law, Assembly Bill 5 of 2019, that spawned Prop. 22.

Jim Pyatt and Carlos Ramos both live in the Central Valley and drive for gig companies in the Bay Area. But their thoughts on Prop. 22, which would keep gig workers such as Uber and Lyft as independent contractors, are worlds apart.

Pyatt, a 63-year-old living in Modesto, usually drives full-time for Uber on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a couple hours on some weekdays.

For him, Uber gives him something to do after retirement from his career in the newspaper industry, including at The Modesto Bee. Uber also Pyatt money to help with medical bills for his granddaughter who has a rare birth defect. He cherishes the flexibility Uber gives him and thinks Prop. 22 will protect it, along with benefits such as mileage reimbursement.

"What driver wouldn't want this?" Pyatt said of Prop. 22.

Ramos, 39, of Bakersfield had driven full-time for Lyft for more than three years, giving 10,000 rides before he stopped working to protect himself from the coronavirus. After constant pay cuts and changes from Lyft, Ramos said he realized the system is broken. He is now a leader organizer at Gig Workers Rising, which has been advocating against Prop. 22.

"These companies have never made a change to benefit me," Ramos said. "I stopped trusting them a long time ago, and I don't trust them today."

At the heart of debate over Prop. 22 is whether drivers support the initiative. The Yes on 22 campaign says they do, saying drivers prefer to be independent contractors by a 4-to-1 margin.

The campaign cites a survey from a blog The Rideshare Guy, as well as a couple of driver polls commissioned by Uber. Those surveys do show that 70% to 80% of the drivers want to be independent contractors, and that a majority of the drivers support Prop. 22.

Still, The Rideshare Guy poll is not scientific -- the survey was done on those who signed up for the site's e-mail newsletter, not a random sample of drivers as a scientific poll does. The driver polls commissioned by Uber, critics say, ask flawed or slanted questions to drivers that push the result toward Prop. 22.

"They have highly biased and problematic surveys from which they are getting this data from," said Veena Dubal, a UC Hastings law professor and a strong critic of Prop. 22.

Claim: Gig drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft want to be independent contractors by a 4-to-1 margin, Yes on Prop. 22 campaign has repeatedly said in its ads.

Rating: True, but critics say polls referenced have flaws, some significant.

What polls show

The Rideshare Guy sent its survey last month to more than 60,000 people who have subscribed to the blog's newsletter. The survey got response from about 450 who said they are drivers in California, and 60% said they are in favor of Prop. 22. About 70% of the California respondents said they want to remain as independent contractors.

The site's managing editor, Melissa Berry, said in an e-mail that many drivers cited flexibility as a reason they favor Prop. 22.

"Among poll respondents, one California driver who is for Prop 22 said this: "I enjoy having many 'gigs', Uber is just one. I want flexibility," Berry said.

Uber also commissioned two surveys earlier this year. A survey from Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group of 1,002 U.S. Uber drivers found that 82% of the respondents support Uber's "third way," which would keep workers as independent contractors but provide some of the benefits employees have, similar to Prop. 22. A survey from Edelman Intelligence of 718 California app-based drivers found that 72% of the respondents support Prop. 22.

"A recent survey commissioned by Uber and other companies found that two out of three app drivers would stop driving if their flexibility was compromised," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a Aug. 10 New York Times op-ed.

Polls' flaws

But the critics of Prop. 22 say those polls have significant flaws.

The Edelman Intelligence poll reads drivers a snippet from a TechCrunch article before asking them about their thoughts on Prop. 22.

The snippet says Prop. 22 "aims to ensure drivers and couriers can continue to be independent contractors with flexible work hours," and mentions several benefits drivers will receive under the initiative, such as a healthcare stipend and occupational accident insurance for on-the-job injuries.

But the snippet doesn't mention what drivers could miss out on under Prop. 22, such as unemployment insurance and minimum wage for all hours worked, not just hours spent picking up and driving passengers.

Natalen Bandler, research director for Edelman Intelligence, said it was hard to include what drivers may lose under Prop. 22. The proposition articulates what drivers will get, but doesn't explicitly say what drivers will or can lose, she said.