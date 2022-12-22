Fake job postings are stealing applicants’ money and identities

Lisa Miner thought she had found the perfect new job: Earlier this year, the dialysis technician got an offer to be an app developer for CVS Health after passing a skills test administered by a purported recruiter who had reached out via a personal Gmail account. But the job wasn't just fake — it was a ploy to steal her money.

The quick onboarding process sketched out Miner after the supposed recruiter told her that the company planned to send her a $3,500 certified check to spend with a specific vendor for her work supplies — a process that sounded strange. Instead of immediately ordering her supplies when the check arrived, as she was instructed, Miner waited to see if the check would clear with her bank before spending any of her own money. It didn't, validating Miner's fear: She was dealing with a scammer.

Luckily for Miner, who lives in Dallas, Georgia, she hadn't been able to reach her boss to resign — otherwise she could have ended up unemployed.

"How can I really be that dumb?" she remembers asking herself. "I was harder on myself than anything."

Miner, who applied to openings on job sites such LinkedIn and Indeed and published posts about her job hunt, has company. Experts say scammers are targeting job seekers, a group that is growing as companies across industries continue laying people off, and they are especially going after those pursuing remote positions. Scammers are posting fake job openings on websites and are posing as recruiters in an attempt to steal everything from passwords to money and identities.

"Job scammers are trying to prey on people's desire to be flexible," said Sinem Buber, lead economist at job search engine ZipRecruiter. "It's a peak time because of that."

Job sites such as ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn and Indeed say they try to weed out fake job listings and employers, though scammers are getting more sophisticated. These websites also offer tools to flag suspicious content in case a scam gets past their screening. Still, many job seekers are airing their horror stories across social media.

But experts say that if you're looking for a job, even a remote one, don't fret. There are steps you can take to skip the scams and get the real gig.

"The majority will be legitimate," said Stacey Perkins, career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry. "You just have to be careful."

Miner reported the scammer to the FBI, but she hasn't received a response from the scammer or the FBI since. CVS Health advises job seekers to check the company's career website to ensure a posting is real. The company also said it will never ask job candidates to join a Google Hangout, purchase their own equipment or pay to apply. And it will never send emails from a third-party email service such as Yahoo or Gmail.

Here are 12 ways you can avoid falling for a job scam, according to job experts.

1. Avoid opportunities that promote easy money

If it's too good to be true, it probably is, Perkins and Buber agreed. Job scams often play up little work for big paychecks. And they frequently promote that they are not a scam.

"If they have to say that [they are legitimate], it's a flag," Perkins said.

2. Get the details of the job

Legitimate jobs will explain the specific job duties, often in the listing. Be wary of jobs that require you to receive something, repackage it and send it somewhere new, especially if you don't know the details. During the holidays, scammers may promote gift-wrapping jobs, Buber said. But you could be trafficking illegal materials.

3. Watch for spelling and grammar

If a post or outreach is riddled with spelling and grammar errors, experts agree that it's probably a scam. A typo may just be a typo, but if a message is hard to read or full of obvious errors, move on.

Also watch for one-letter differences in a company's name, email or web address, Perkins said.

4. Research the company

Most companies have a web presence, Buber said. Check the company's website, and see if it has a LinkedIn account, social media profile or comments on the employee review site Glassdoor, experts advise. Can you connect with others who work there? Can you find an address to its headquarters? Does it actually exist?

5. Check the trusted sources

The Federal Trade Commission can provide details on cases against companies. And the Better Business Bureau accredits companies it deems trustworthy. Buber said a quick search could save you a headache later.

6. Look at the sender's email address and profile

A recruiter or hiring manager should always be communicating with you via their company's email account, never their personal Gmail or text message, for example.