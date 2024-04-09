Family-owned Napa Valley wine brand is all about man’s best friend

■ 2.6 million cats (65% of total intake) and 2.2 million dogs (56% of total intake) were adopted in 2023.

■ In 2023, 359,000 dogs were euthanized — the highest number in the past five years — and 330,000 cats were euthanized.

■ 2023 is the first year since the creation of the national database in 2016 that the number of dogs euthanized surpassed the number of cats euthanized.

■ 2024 is the fourth year of having too many animals and not enough adoptions — especially for dogs.

■ 48% came in as strays, 25% were surrendered by their owners.

Wine is allowing dogs and cats in the North Bay to live their best lives.

Most animal rescue organizations rely exclusively on donations from the average person and local businesses, grants and money raised via fundraisers. Those events often involve wine, with bottles given to them for free.

“We would be in terrible shape without the relationships with the business community,” said Priscilla Locke, director of development and communications for Humane Society of Sonoma County.

Rescue Dog Wines, which is headquartered in St. Helena, created a custom label for the Humane Society with the face of Scamp the Champ. Scamp won the 2019 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, which takes place annually at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. Scamp was rescued from the streets of Compton and lived out his last years in Santa Rosa with owner Yvonne Morones.

Humane Society of Sonoma County still has some of the 50 cases of the red blend that Rescue Dog Wines donated in 2021, which was the year Scamp died. Bottles are used in raffle baskets, as thank you gifts and in other ways to promote the organization and attract financial support.

While numerous wineries donate bottles or cases to various nonprofits to use in their fundraising endeavors, Rescue Dog Wines has made dogs an equal partner in their business.

This means half of the proceeds go to owners Blair and Laura Lott and the other half is distributed to various animal rescue organizations throughout the country.

In the North Bay, six groups have benefited directly from Rescue Dog Wines. Last year it donated $36,900 in wine, capital, and services to more than 80 rescue organizations throughout the United States, with most being in California.

Since its founding in 2017 (first bottle was released in 2018), it has donated the equivalent of more than $55,000 through 2023.

Animals are the winners

It’s not just canines that benefit from Rescue Dog Wines. Most shelters also have cats. However, Cat Tales Rescue in Vacaville is strictly a feline entity.

The group runs on a shoestring budget. The annual fall fundraiser last year brought in $11,220, which was a record. Rescue Dog Wines donated two cases each of the last two years.

“We take in cats and kittens from shelters or from local people who have found them. We use that money to spay and neuter all of them, vaccinate them, make sure they are healthy, and provide foster homes until they are adopted,” said shelter volunteer Tina Atherton.

The group doesn’t have a physical site. All animals in its care are fostered, and last year was a big year — 679 cats coming through compared to 550 the year before.

“I fostered 59 kittens last year. Kitten season is supposed to run March to October, but it’s been running every month. It just doesn’t stop,” Atherton said.

Paula Thompson, who runs Cat Tales Rescue’s fundraiser, is worried the needs are going to keep increasing. Recently seven kittens needed to be bottle fed and were sent to a partner organization with more resources. In February, five pregnant cats got spayed.

“They can get pregnant at four or five months, even when they are still nursing, or by their cat siblings or father. People don’t understand or realize that,” Thompson said.

That’s why education is also a key component.

Purposeful fundraisers

There is never a dearth of animals in need. Thatmeans there is always a need for money and in-kind donations like wine.

This September will be Marin Humane’s 18th annual gala — which is all about raising funds to keep the shelter in Novato going. For the past two years Rescue Dog Wines have been part of the event with two of its sparkling wines available to guests.

Molly Foley, special events coordinator, expressed how easy the winery is to deal with, highlighting how the wines were shipped directly to the group.

Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation was founded in Southern California in 2012, though recently relocated to Napa. It’s run by mother-daughter duo Gisela and Ingrid Campagne. Last year was the group’s first food and wine auction in Napa, with Rescue Dog Wines contributing to the cause.

“We got a call Feb. 15 from the Napa shelter about a hoarding situation in American Canyon. We are going to take 30 (of the 58) chihuahuas,” Gisela Campagne said. “This is why we do fundraising.”

Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation rescues animals from all over the state and transports them mostly to the northwest and parts of Canada.