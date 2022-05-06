Napa Valley wine group Far Niente gets new marketing head

Kate McManus has been selected as the new vice president of marketing for Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards in the Napa Valley.

McManus previously worked as vice president of marketing at Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners and vice president of marketing at Delicato Family Vineyards. She also worked at Constellation Brands Inc., where she led marketing for domestic and international wineries.

In her new role, McManus will oversee consumer, digital and trade marketing for Far Niente and its portfolio that includes Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, EnRoute, Dolce and Post & Beam.

“She excels at building brands with a consumer first approach and will bring her expertise and insight to her new role, creating strategies for each brand that will allow them to complement our overall portfolio,” CEO Steve Spadarotto said in a statement.