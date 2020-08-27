Fewer layoff notices filed with state since June

Five months into the pandemic, company notices of temporary layoffs and permanent job cuts in the North Bay have slowed, according to the latest information from the state Employment Development Department.

In the North Bay, from June 1 through July 31, 19 businesses among Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano and Mendocino counties filed notices of job displacements through the state’s WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification), according to the EDD. There were no filings in Lake County.

Comparatively, between March and mid-May, 161 notices were filed, affecting 10,372 workers’ jobs.

WARN filings do not capture all businesses making job adjustments.

The state’s WARN Act requires companies that have employed at least 75 workers at their facilities in the previous year to provide 60 days’ advance notice of layoffs, terminations or business closures, according to the EDD. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17 signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the 60-day deadline because of COVID-19, with some exceptions.

The majority of job displacements in Sonoma and Napa counties were in the hospitality industry, and two businesses in Sonoma County will permanently close, according to the filings.

Coca-Cola, which is discontinuing its Odwalla fruit-and-smoothie brand, filed a WARN notice June 30 stating its Odwalla warehouse in Santa Rosa will be shuttered on Aug. 31, resulting in 17 job losses. And PetIQ, Inc., which operates VIP PetCare in Windsor, will terminate 55 employees when it permanently closes on Sept. 30, according to its July 30 notification to the state.

In Napa County, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa in American Canyon notified the EDD on July 31 that it temporarily laid off 71 workers on March 16. Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa on June 30 terminated 99 employees, a day after filing notice with the EDD.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park reported to the EDD on July 29 that it temporarily laid off 49 employees on March 20. Healdsburg-based Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, LLC, on July 1 notified the EDD it will terminate 95 jobs, effective Sept. 1.

In the town of Sonoma, Bright Event Rentals, LLC, on July 31 temporarily laid off 70 employees, two days after notifying the EDD.

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in Mendocino County will terminate nine jobs on Aug. 31, according to its June 29 filing.

Two WARN notices were filed in Marin County. Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael on June 30 temporarily laid off 104 employees and filed notice the same day. And NatureBridge, a nonprofit organization that provides environmental education programs in partnership with the National Park Service, notified the EDD on July 30 that it would terminate 39 jobs on Aug. 15 at its NatureBridge Golden Gate location in Sausalito.

In Solano County, California Grand Casino in Fairfield terminated 34 employees on July 17, filing notification the same day.