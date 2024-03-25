Final blow to dozens of California natural-gas bans after Berkeley settlement

Windsor: Mandates all-electric new construction for low-rise residential buildings, including single-family homes, multifamily homes with fewer than four stories, and detached accessory dwelling units ( but attached ones are exempt). Approved Oct. 16, 2019. Repealed Jan. 20, 2021.

San Rafael : Requires new buildings be built all-electric with exceptions for commercial kitchens, commercial laundry, emergency back-up power, commercial laundry, and industrial processes. Adds additional requirements for EV charging. Prohibits adding gas capacity to single family homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and requires new gas appliance installations to reduce British thermal units (BTUs) through some other measure (e.g., replace an existing gas appliance with an electric one or remove it). Approved Dec. 5, 2022.

San Anselmo : Promotes all electric housing by requiring higher energy efficiency requirements for mixed fuel projects and prewiring for all-electric kitchens. Approved April 14, 2020.

Petaluma : Requires all buildings to be all-electric and bans all new gas stations. Approved May 3, 2021.

Mill Valley : Requires all newly constructed residential buildings to be all electric. Approved Nov. 18, 2019.

Marin County : Offered three compliance pathways for newly constructed buildings in unincorporated buildings: one for all-electric construction, one for limited mixed-fuel construction that has fewer efficiency requirements because it uses less gas but allows gas stoves, and one for mixed-fuel construction that requires the most strict compliance with Cal Green Tier 1 and electrification-readiness requirements. Approved Nov. 15, 2022.

Healdsburg : Requires electrification for most appliances but grants an exemption for gas cooking and fireplaces. Approved Dec. 2, 2019.

Fairfax : Requires all newly constructed residential and commercial buildings to be all-electric, starting March 1, 2022, with an exemption for commercial kitchens. Approved Sept. 1, 2021.

Corte Madera : Requires all new buildings be to built all-electric with exceptions for commercial cooking, industrial process heat, and attached accessory dwelling units (ADUs) with additional requirements for EV charging. Approved Nov. 15, 2022.

The City of Berkeley has settled a lawsuit by the California Restaurant Association to repeal that city’s first-in-the-nation ban on gas hookups in new construction, dealing a final blow to more than a hundred similar measures in California cities including Santa Rosa, Petaluma and San Rafael.

Berkeley’s 2019 gas ban became a cornerstone in a national battle over the future of fossil gas in buildings as dozens of other municipal and county governments followed suit — including Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.

The Friday announcement comes after a federal appeals court declined to rehear the case on Berkeley’s ordinance that a panel of judges struck down last year for preempting federal energy law.

In a press release, the Sacramento-based California Restaurant Association said Berkeley will take steps to formally repeal the ordinance as part of the settlement. Until the city repeals the measure in its legislative process, it will not enforce the measure.

“We are encouraged that the City of Berkeley has agreed to take steps to repeal the ordinance,” said Jot Condie, the association’s president and CEO in a statement. “Every city and county in California that has passed a similar ordinance should follow their lead.”

The City of Berkeley did not respond to requests for comment before publication.

In a statement, City of Sacramento spokesperson Kelli Trapani said “The City has not been enforcing the electrification ordinance since August 2023 and will look into next steps that best fit the City’s needs and sustainability goals.”

When Berkeley passed its first-in-the-nation ban on gas hookups for most new buildings in July 2019, dozens of cities followed. At least 76 California cities passed similar ordinances by the start of 2023.

Pollution from heating, cooling and cooking in buildings make up California’s third-largest source of carbon emissions. Despite successful efforts to slash emissions in other sectors, pollution in residential buildings have largely stagnated and emissions in commercial buildings have actually increased.

Research also suggests that cooking with gas stoves emits detectable levels of cancer-causing benzene, sometimes exceeding concentrations found in secondhand tobacco smoke in poorly ventilated homes.

Following Berkeley’s pioneering ban on gas hookups in most new buildings, the CRA sued, arguing the ordinance overstepped federal energy law. Judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed last April, striking down the ban.

The April ruling had a widespread chilling effect, and no new cities issued gas bans thereafter. Several communities, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz, suspended their rules in fear of legal action. Other cities such as Sacramento simply didn’t enforce theirs.

A Sacramento Bee investigation uncovered a growing connection between CRA and SoCalGas, the nation’s largest gas utility. Between 2019 and 2022, the utility’s donations to the trade group and its philanthropic arm grew tenfold.

Financial records also showed that SoCalGas funded legal research on the Berkeley case conducted by Reichman Jorgensen, the law firm used by the CRA in the suit. SoCalGas has consistently denied that it funded the lawsuit against Berkeley’s gas ban.

In Sacramento, individuals connected with the CRA emerged as key defenders of gas stoves as the city passed an ordinance for all-electric new buildings in 2020. Like many other cities, Sacramento’s rule included carve outs for restaurants and commercial kitchens.

Much of that debate centered around historic use of gas flames for cooking. Many professional chefs and restaurant owners have an economic and even emotional attachment to gas, which both CRA and SoCalGas made central to their political lobbying.

The utility sought to recruit both Asian and Latino-owned restaurateurs and community leaders as spokespeople to advocate against electrification through a front group called Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions, the Sacramento Bee also found.

With outright municipal gas hookup bans stifled, some cities are pushing for an alternative approach to cut out gas from buildings: “fuel-neutral” energy performance ordinances.

Instead of forbidding gas in new or existing construction, local governments in California are electing to set energy efficiency standards for buildings. Because gas is less efficient, the policies ultimately favor renewable or cleaner produced electricity.

San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz and Piedmont are some of the cities that have adopted an energy performance requirement, according to a group backed by major electricity providers, including Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison.

Matt Vespa, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, said California is still on track to cleaner, healthier homes. The state, he noted, recently committed to ensuring that heat pumps make up 65% of residential heating and cooling sales by 2030.

“The City of Berkeley deserves a lot of credit for acting quickly in 2019 to protect its residents from health-harming air pollution from gas appliances,” Vespa said. “While it’s disappointing to see today’s news, it should always be remembered that SoCalGas helped bankroll the law firm representing the California Restaurant Association in this fight.”

In August, CRA representatives told The Bee that more than half of the SoCalGas contributions to its organization went to its foundation for business grants and scholarships.

A spokesperson for the utility, Alice Walton, also denied that it funded the Berkeley lawsuit at the time, saying “It is bogus to claim that SoCalGas is funding other parties’ litigation just because we use the same law firms.”

Bay Area cities plan 2nd path to all-electric buildings Menlo Park is considering a two-pronged approach to requiring buildings and homes to go all-electric, Palo Alto Daily Post reported March 19, before the Berkeley settlement announcement. One proposed step would be that new appliances must emit no nitrogen oxides, which are contributors to air pollution. The second approach would require buildings to meet energy design ratings and to have wiring that would allow them to go all-electric in the future. Structures set up to use natural gas would have to be supplemented by solar and batteries to meet those ratings under that single-margin standard. San Jose, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo have adopted such single-margin building codes, and Atherton has considered it, the publication reported. —North Bay Business Journal

.