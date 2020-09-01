Financial leader of PEP Housing in Santa Rosa wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Housing and advocating for more than 700 at-risk seniors, PEP Housing has faced significant challenges in pursuing building projects and funding.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring David Prince with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 43

Professional background: Over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit world working for The Salvation Army’s Divisional Headquarters Finance Department. Managed accounting, financial reporting, and auditing for the various services and programs in though-out northern and central California.

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree, business administration/accounting, California State University East Bay

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

With many of our staff working from home, communication has been a challenge - I miss the ability to go talk to co-workers “down the hall”, instead of via video camera. The disruption in the economy has effected and delayed what were three shovel-ready Sr. Apt. construction projects last January.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

PEP Housing is a nonprofit where we house and advocate for 700 at-risk seniors. We have had to cancel major fund-raising efforts due to COVID-19.

We had three projects ready for construction of (3) add’l Sr. Apt. complexes that have been delayed due to the change in the economic climate – tax credit investors and their funding in the construction projects dramatically declined. We also did a capital campaign, but again in the current climate, major donors are few. These changes will be temporary only when COVID-19 is no longer an issue, and those investors and donors are again confident in the economy.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: As noted above we have worked at major fund raising, including many grant requests. When a major gift is received, or a grant has been funded it is very encouraging.

This reminds me the funds we are entrusted with demonstrates our mission is “right on track” – and yet for one of our projects we are still $1M short, and we continue working to reach that goal.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Your staff can make you or break you. Let them know, often, they are appreciated. Encourage them, mentor their skills and watch their growth. Also, it takes minimal effort to say “thank you” and “good job”. Work at making the work atmosphere a place they want-to-come-to, not a place they dread-coming-to: we all have to work, might as well make it a place we don’t dread going to.

And when arriving home in the evening, leave the worries of the day at your front-door – enjoy your family and enjoy the “down-time.” And be the person you would like to live with.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

Legislative focus is changing from seniors to homeless. Hopefully those seniors in need won’t join the homeless group first before finding housing.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Be careful with what you type in emails, especially with “reply all” emailing. You don’t have to “REPLY ALL”.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Trained an A/R clerk, over a period of three years, starting with daily simple requests for information, and adding technical and more complex requests. The clerk became an excellent accountant – no degree, but had real on-the-job experience.

What is your greatest business success?

Prior to coming to PEP Housing, had $595,000 in savings by reducing staff from 18 to 11, (by attrition) while improving productivity, and morale, and by digitizing or automating processes, increasing training, implementing new procedures, and deploying new technologies.

What was your toughest business decision?

When having to decide when to terminate someone due to cause. My “investment in them” did not pay-off.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

In my office I have a two-foot tall elephant that gets decorated every month with a new theme, and on one wall several antique ledger book covers repurposed for displaying various accounting-themed comics/humor – they appear as the framing for the comics.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

If you find yourself being mentally/emotionally “pulled-down” turn-off the news, and realize there’s nothing new, just constant repetition of the same diatribe.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: For 40+ years, volunteered in teaching young people, ages 7-18, to play brass instruments, and being a “surrogate father” to many of the children. Currently, leading the Concord Brass Band of The Salvation Army, a group of 27 individuals ranging from 14 years old to the eldest member of 85 years young.

Quick takes...

Most admired businessperson outside the company: David Green

Current reading: “Flashman” - George MacDonald Fraser

Most want to meet: I would have liked to meet Herman Cain

Stress relievers: Humor, listening to various music (at a very low volume) during day, taking a short break and getting some fresh air.

Favorite activities outside work: Playing my Cornet with the Concord Brass Band of The Salvation Army, working in the garden, watching “Barnwood Builders” on the DIY channel.