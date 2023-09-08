The rise of payday loans and what that means for North Bay consumers

Payday lending has seen a significant increase year over year in California, prompting North Bay financial consumer watchdogs to surmise that many appear to be living beyond their means.

These loans surged by 18.4% from 2021 to 2022, according to an annual report unveiled on Aug. 21 by the Center for Responsible Lending. Payday loans are short term cash loans that come with interest rates as high as 600%, CNBC reported, and a typical rate stands at 400%. But there is no set timeline.

This means the average payday loan of $100 at 400% interest would quadruple the repayment amount.

As a result of the high interest rates, these loans are considered predatory, and some states have even banned them.

The Durham, North Carolina-based nonprofit that seeks to educate the public about financial products and services reported that in California these loans were provided by 109 lenders at a value of $1.5 billion.

More than 900,000 individuals participating in these lending agreements, a hike of 14% from 2021 to 2022, the report showed.

More troubling to Ellen Harnick, the center’s executive vice president and director of state policy, is the number of times customers return for loans.

Repeat borrowing topped out at 70% last year, in line with a similar number for the average customer who had elected to take out a loan at least seven times in one calendar year.

“This is a barometer of financial distress,” Harnick said. “These harmful loans are creeping up again.”

The center takes issue with the loans’ high repayment rate, thus ensnaring a desperate borrower, willing to sign over their bank accounts, giving access to (the loan) requirements.”

“Even if a person can’t afford a loan, nevertheless, they get paid,” Harnick said, contending the high rate of payback places borrowers in financial traps. In some cases, customers don’t have bank accounts and just need to cash their checks.

Sonoma County financial advisers are noticing the same trends.

“What we’re dealing with here is a perfect storm. People are living beyond their means and not making the necessary cuts (to their budgets),” said Matt Delaney, JDH Wealth adviser in Santa Rosa.

The second thing, the stimulus money provided by the government has dried up, he said.

Thirdly, everything costs more, denting everyone’s budget and creating a “snowball effect.”

“Inflation is slapping people across the head,” Delaney said. “If they’re not willing to make cuts, the other shoe will fall, giving way to payday loan increases.”

But for most, the attitude that it’s “never going to happen to me” persists.

The report has no county-to-county breakdown, but at least one Sonoma County payday lender has seen an anecdotal uptick in activity within the last year.

“There has been an increase,” Ace Cash Express worker Jocelyn Hernandez said from her Rohnert Park office.

The employee admitted at times it’s difficult to hear customers discuss not being able to pay their bills.

“They’re living one paycheck at a time,” she said. “Older people on Social Security only get paid once a month, and it doesn’t go far enough.”

Although the Cash Express lending plan takes $45 of that $255 loaned either weekly or biweekly, she’s at least grateful some recipients can secure much-needed cash to pay bills.

Still, center officials are call on the California Legislature to act with state reform on these specialized lending practices.

“This is a practice that is designed to trap low-wage workers and struggling families in an endless cycle of debt that ruins any chance of building wealth and achieving financial security,” said the center’s Senior Policy Associate Lucia Mattox, who is also the director of Western States Outreach. “State legislators owe it to their constituents to stop the predatory payday lending debt trap.

According to Bankrate.com, one in five borrowers on average default on their payday loans, which traditionally come with less stringent approval criteria. The same study indicated that more than two-thirds admitted to using the money to make payments on utilities, food, cars, credit cards and rent or mortgages.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture, banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com