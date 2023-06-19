Foley Family Wines names southern Sonoma winemaker

Foley Family Wines has chosen Mari Wells Coyle as winemaker for its Chateau St. Jean and Sebastiani wineries.

Chateau St. Jean is located in the Valley of the Moon near Kenwood, and is known for its single-vineyard wines. Sebastiani was purchased by Foley Family Wines in 2008 and produces cabernet sauvignon, Chardonnay, and other varietals.

Coyle has 25 years of winemaking experience and was most recently executive winemaker at ONEHOPE Winery in Napa Valley.

“I am honored to join the Foley Family Wines team and focus on these two special Sonoma Wineries,” said Coyle. “There is so much history and so much opportunity with these iconic brands, I’m excited for the upcoming vintage to begin.”

“Mari is a welcome addition to our talented team of winemakers at Foley Family Wines. Her dedication on Chateau St. Jean and Sebastiani will help us take these amazing properties into future, as our portfolio of fine wine continues to grow,” said Foley Family Wines Second Generation Vintner, Courtney Foley.