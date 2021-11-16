Former Sonoma County medical manufacturer reports lower Q2 losses

Second-quarter results for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, which produces applications used to treat wounds, animals and dermatological conditions, show a net loss of 4 cents per share, compared with $0.52 per share for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the now Woodstock, Georgia-based company reported revenues of $3.7 million and cost of revenues of $2.5 million, resulting in gross profit of $1.2 million or 33% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $2.5 milllion or 43% of revenues, for the same period in the prior year, and compared to a gross profit of $1.4 million or 39% of revenues for the June quarter.

The revenue picture over six months – through September – showed a 36% drop. Revenues fell most dramatically in Latin America, by $3.2 million. The company stated part of the cause was the ending of a contract with Invekra in October 2020. Since then, Invekra has begun to produce its own product and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is manufacturing backup orders at a reduced scale at full cost rather than reduced prices.

It reported the launch of two dental products, scar repair and eyelid cleaner treatments in addition to development of animal care products in conjunction with partner companies.

“This quarter we focused on our new product launches as well as strengthening our results of operations and balance sheet,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased to see the hard work reflected in improving financial results.”

In April 2020, after being based in Sonoma County for two decades, the company announced plans to move production facilities out of Petaluma to facilities in Mexico, as well as closing its corporate offices.