Founder of Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Vineyard named ‘American Wine Legend’

David S. Stare will be honored by Wine Enthusiast magazine as its “American Wine Legend” at the upcoming 22nd annual Wine Star Awards on Feb. 7, 2022.

Stare has been president of the Society of Blancs, president of the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley and president of the Sonoma County Wineries Association. He also has served on the board of directors of Wine Institute. Stare established Dry Creek Vineyard in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley appellation in 1972.

His daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as president overseeing a family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards.

The magazine stated Stare helped initiate the Vineyards to Villages program in 2012, which raises money from the wine industry to bring clean water to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Among Stare’s other interests are spending time with his family, railroad history, New Orleans jazz, and playing both trombone and banjo.

“I am honored and humbled to be named an ‘American Wine Legend’,” said Stare. “All along the way, I was told that my ideas had never been done before. Being a kid from Boston, I was just bullheaded enough to do what I wanted to do. Nearly 50 years later, I am so proud that Dry Creek Vineyard remains one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries from Sonoma County consistently producing 90-plus point wines.”

—

Cody Ewers has been promoted to vice president of global sales and marketing for Sonoma-based wine barrel alternatives company Innerstave.

Ewers previously served as Innerstave’s U.S. sales and marketing director reporting directly to President Steve Dorfman. He will continue to do so as he manages the global sales and marketing strategies for Innerstave beyond the U.S., the group stated.

“After working alongside Cody for almost two years, there is no one I enjoy working with more and no one better equipped to help lead Innerstave well into the future.” said Dorfman. “Cody’s rare combination of energy, industry, product knowledge and passion, is and will be, a force to be reckoned with now and for years to come. He is a leader the industry needs, and I am glad he is a member of our team here at Innerstave”

The company is responsible for an entire industry of new barrel oak alternatives, also known as oak adjuncts, oak alternatives, oak add-ins, oak integration systems, oak infusion products and oak complements.

—

Cole Stauffenegger has been promoted to assistant tasting room and shipping manager for Balletto Vineyards west of Santa Rosa.

“We are very fortunate to have Cole as part of the extended Balletto family. He is right at home welcoming guests and helping them discover our corner of Sonoma County,” said founder John Balletto. “We are thrilled we are able to promote from within our team to fill this pivotal role on the DTC team.”

Cole is a graduate of Sonoma State University with a degree in wine business.