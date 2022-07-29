French insurer buys notable Sonoma Coast vineyard

The wine division a major French insurance company has bought a highly regarded 39-acre vineyard in the Sonoma Coast region that was originally planted by former tech and wine executive Lew Platt.

AXA Millésimes, which is part of AXA, bought the property from the Russian River Partners investment group, said Eric Flanagan of Flanagan Vineyards on Thursday. Flanagan also manages the investment fund that bought the Platt Vineyard in 2015.

The purchase price was not announced for the deal of the property, which totals 275 overall acres that overlook the town of Bodega and includes permitting for 11 acres for future vineyard planting.

The vineyard is noted for producing some of the best chardonnay and pinot nior grapes in Sonoma County. Flanagan sourced the fruit for his wines alongs with other notable winemakers such as Ehren Jordan, Thomas Rivers Brown and Julien Fayard.

“Having all those guys involved really elevated the profile of the vineyard,” Flanagan said.

AXA Millésimes, which has wine holding in Europe, bought in 2018 the Outpost winery, located on Napa Valley’s Howell Mountain. Company officials could not be for comment on what they intend for the future of the vineyard.

