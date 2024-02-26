FTC sues to block Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons, saying it’s anticompetitive

The Federal Trade Commission Monday sued to block the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history — Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of the Albertsons— alleging that the deal is anticompetitive.

The FTC issued an administrative complaint saying it believed the law is being violated and authorized a lawsuit in federal court to block the proposed merger. The Commission’s vote to proceed was 3-0. The federal action follows two lawsuits filed this year by the attorneys general in Washington and Colorado.

Albertsons has 125 California sites, mostly in Southern California. Its Lucky brand has nearly a dozen North Bay locations, and Safeway has 21 locally. The company’s Andronico’s Community Market has one North Bay store, in San Anselmo.

The FTC said a group of nine attorneys general is joining the FTC’s complaint which will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon. The joining states are Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming plus the District of Columbia.

“This supermarket mega-merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years. Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today,” said Henry Liu, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

“Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating,” Liu said in a statement.

Kroger and Albertsons tried to secure approval by proposing to sell several hundred stores, distribution centers and brands to C&S Wholesale Grocers which the FTC said is “inadequate.” Most of the Texas stores were expected to be in Dallas-Fort Worth with significant overlap.

The divestiture proposal “is a hodgepodge of unconnected stores, banners, brands, and other assets that Kroger’s antitrust lawyers have cobbled together and falls far short of mitigating the lost competition between Kroger and Albertsons,” the complaint said.

The FTC said, “C&S would face significant obstacles stitching together the various parts and pieces from Kroger and Albertsons into a functioning business—let alone a successful competitor against a combined Kroger and Albertsons.”

Impact on workers

Kroger and Albertsons are the two largest employers with union grocery workers in the U.S. and they actively compete against each other for employees. The United Food and Commercial Workers and other labor unions can leverage that competition for better wages and benefits, the FTC said, but a merger would give the companies advantages over workers.

Besides price competition lessening, the FTC said, Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would “diminish their incentive to compete on quality.”

“Today, Kroger and Albertsons compete to improve their stores in many ways, including offering fresher produce, higher quality products, improved private label offerings, a broader array of sin-store services, flexible store and pharmacy hours, and curbside pickup services.”

Kroger has already spent $222 million on the proposed acquisition since 2022 when the tie-up plans were announced.