Future of economy, wine, food, tech to be discussed at Nov. 12 North Bay CEO Briefing

Leaders in some of the key local industries join a senior banking executive for a morning of insight into the economy of the nation and the region on Thursday during the North Bay CEO Briefing, a Business Journal virtual event.

“If you want to know the outlook for the economy and business — how management is responding to multiple crisis simultaneously — you will find all of this at the Nov. 12 CEO Briefing,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “Expect 90 minutes of insights not available anywhere else.”

The free-to-the-public Business Journal Virtual Event, beginning at 10 a.m., features a keynote on the state of the economy from Margaret Reid, vice president and senior portfolio manager for The Private Bank, a wealth management group at Union Bank.

Also, leaders of key North Bay Industries — wine, food and technology — will discuss their perspective on the economy, COVID-19 and the future:

Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers and executive director of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation.

president of Sonoma County Winegrowers and executive director of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation. Ron Nersesian, chairman, president and CEO of Keysight Technologies, one of Santa Rosa’ major technology companies.

chairman, president and CEO of Keysight Technologies, one of Santa Rosa’ major technology companies. Xavier Unkovic, president of natural food company Amy’s Kitchen.

The underwriter for the Nov. 12 event is Union Bank. Registration: nbbj.news/CEO20