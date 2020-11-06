Future of economy, wine, food, tech to be discussed at Nov. 12 North Bay CEO Briefing
Leaders in some of the key local industries join a senior banking executive for a morning of insight into the economy of the nation and the region on Thursday during the North Bay CEO Briefing, a Business Journal virtual event.
“If you want to know the outlook for the economy and business — how management is responding to multiple crisis simultaneously — you will find all of this at the Nov. 12 CEO Briefing,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “Expect 90 minutes of insights not available anywhere else.”
The free-to-the-public Business Journal Virtual Event, beginning at 10 a.m., features a keynote on the state of the economy from Margaret Reid, vice president and senior portfolio manager for The Private Bank, a wealth management group at Union Bank.
Also, leaders of key North Bay Industries — wine, food and technology — will discuss their perspective on the economy, COVID-19 and the future:
- Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers and executive director of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation.
- Ron Nersesian, chairman, president and CEO of Keysight Technologies, one of Santa Rosa’ major technology companies.
- Xavier Unkovic, president of natural food company Amy’s Kitchen.
The underwriter for the Nov. 12 event is Union Bank. Registration: nbbj.news/CEO20