Future of Napa's long-gone winery audit remains murky

Napa County officials say they want wineries to follow the rules, but whether they'll choose to revive the long-gone winery audit is another matter.

County supervisors last week discussed code compliance in general. The former winery audit was mentioned in passing, but wasn't at the forefront of discussions.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said she'd like to know if wineries are following the 75% rule. That rule states that wine production approved by the county since 1990 must be from at least 75% Napa County-grown grapes.

"I hear from a lot of growers and vintners about compliance issues that really affect the Napa brand and therefore our ag economy," Gallagher said.

The 75% rule needs to be proactively enforced, rather than only responding to complaints, added Gallagher, who asked for a future discussion of the issue.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell said she talked to a vintner who didn't like the feeling that, though he followed the rules, not everyone does.

"Are most people complying? OK, let's make that known, too," she said.

But no supervisor explicitly called for reviving the winery audit program as a means to find out. County Executive Officer Ryan Alsop on Wednesday answered by email a Napa Valley Register question about what might happen next.

"Discussion and questioning by our board related to code compliance within the wine industry is not only relevant but expected; it is our largest and most important industry," Alsop said.

He mentioned Gallagher's question on 75%-rule compliance by winemakers. County staff will discuss the issue with industry representatives. Alsop also said county code compliance spans well beyond the wine industry.

All of this means more to come.

From 2006 to 2014, Napa County held an annual spot audit of wineries. It checked one to two dozen wineries to see if they followed their use permits' caps on wine production and visitation and, in later years, whether their wine was made with at least 75% local grapes.

But doubts arose in some quarters about whether the winery audit sufficed, given its limited scope. The 2014-15 grand jury and a county-appointed agricultural protection committee suggested a beefed-up version.

With that, the winery audit went on hiatus as the Board of Supervisors pondered how to retool it.

In 2018, supervisors passed a winery rules package. One aspect sought to allow wineries not following their use permits to step forward by March 29, 2019 and come into compliance without facing penalties — what some called the "amnesty" program.

The board also directed planning staff to create a new winery reporting program. Every winery would submit information to the county annually verifying how much wine they produced and whether they complied with the 75% rule. The county would more closely scrutinize those not following their permits.

Nothing further happened, leaving the idea in limbo. Brian Bordona, the county Planning, Building and Environmental Services director, recently cited competing priorities as the county dealt with the 2020 wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Alsop told the Register what the next step would be, if any. County staff had no plans to recommend creating a winery audit.

"If our board wants to discuss a topic like that or if (supervisors) want to vote at a meeting directing staff to create anything like that, it will be up to them," he said.

Supervisors Belia Ramos, Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza were on the Board of Supervisors in 2018 when it ordered the creation of a retooled winery reporting program. The Register asked them if they still want to move ahead with the idea five years later.

Pedroza, pointing to the county's voluntary "amnesty" compliance program created in 2018, thinks it achieved its goal. Given that and other county priorities, a complaint-driven enforcement is a better way to go than an audit, he said.

Gregory said compliance is always an issue. The trick is finding the right way to address it.

"It's a matter of how we do it fairly across the board," he said. "We have some of the most complex regulations of any agricultural areas around here. ... It makes it a lot harder to do compliance here."

Gregory noted there will be a new Board of Supervisors after the 2024 elections that will be busy doing the county general plan update.

Ramos said confidence in the county's permitting and compliance with those permits is not a moment in time, but integral to the integrity of the process set forth by the county through initiatives and ordinances.

"I look forward to further discussions regarding our confidence in compliance by the board and engagement of our community and stakeholders, with the goal of celebrating successes and addressing areas of concerns as deemed necessary by data," Ramos said.

Michelle Novi of Napa Valley Vintners, which represents more than 500 vintners, said the group has championed compliance with the rules for decades.

"By and large, my sense is wineries are following the rules," she said. "It tends to be one bad apple that can ruin it for the bunch."

Novi pointed to the Board of Supervisors-appointed Agricultural Protection Advisory Committee, which met in 2015 and had representatives not only from the wine industry, but other parts of the community. It tackled a number of winery issues.

APAC by a 16-0 vote recommended the county require each winery to file an annual report certifying the amount of wine produced, compliance with the 75% rule and compliance with the use permit. The county would keep all data collected confidential to the extent allowable under law.

If the county decides to begin a new winery reporting program, the APAC path would be appropriate, Novi said. But, she added, among the many issues Napa County faces, there are likely higher priorities.

Supervisors on Dec. 5 looked at code compliance issues going beyond wineries, such as illegal construction and property nuisances. The county has a backlog of more than 1,000 cases. Code enforcement staff in fiscal year 2022-23 identified $13.26 million in illegal construction.

More discussion on county rule enforcement in general looks to be forthcoming. But a revival of the winery audit remains a question mark.