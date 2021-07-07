G3 Enterprises opens Napa cork distributorship

G3 Enterprises is expanding its operations for smaller luxury vintners in the North Coast with the opening of a cork distribution facility in Napa.

The Modesto-based provider of packaging, logistics and other services for beverage businesses on Wednesday announced it opened a local facility for Diam wine closures. G3 has an exclusive North American distribution agreement for the European line of stoppers.

Being closer to the vintners means they can pick up their orders themselves, or wait for delivery, according to Mihailo Panovich, vice president of sales.

“We are opening this new Diam facility specifically to meet the growing demand from our premium and small lot winemakers in the immediate region. While it will initially open on a smaller scale, the Napa facility will provide high-quality printing with our newest laser printing and ink options,” Panovich said in the announcement.

This is the latest move by the company toward offering more services for smaller producers close by in major West Coast wine regions. The company launched its G3 Boutique division in January 2019 to do that.

