Gallo names executive chef for wineries Louis M. Martini in Napa Valley, J in Sonoma County

Chef Aaron Meneghelli has been appointed executive chef for Louis M. Martini Winery in Napa Valley and J Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley.

Prior to joining the Louis Martini and J teams, he worked under chef Sarah Scott at Robert Mondavi Winery and with Chef Richard Reddington at his Yountville restaurants before joining Angèle in 2008 as executive chef, he had stints at The Carneros Inn in Sonoma as executive sous chef and at Calistoga Ranch Napa Valley as executive chef.

In 2015, Meneghelli joined Napa’s Carneros Resort and Spa, rising in 2018 to director of Food & Beverage for the estate’s three restaurants, FARM at Carneros, Boon Fly Café and the Hilltop Dining Room, as well as overseeing the resort’s culinary gardens.

“Chef Aaron’s diversity in his ability to bring flavors to the table — whether they’re bold and rich or elegant and sophisticated — matches the portfolio of wines on each of our estates,” says Lindsey Auchter, director of consumer experience. “His connection to wine country is invaluable. His childhood memories, having grown up with his hands in the local soils and the relationships he has with farmers and producers makes him the ideal Chef to lead our culinary team as we continue to strive for excellence.”

E. & J. Gallo Winery owns Louis M. Martini Winery and J Vineyards & Winery.