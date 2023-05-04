Gavin Newsom vowed to fix California environmental law stalling housing. Was the promise empty?

Gov. Gavin Newsom and top Democrats have repeatedly vowed to reform California’s landmark environmental protection law, which many blame for the state’s inability to build enough housing.

And after years of discussion, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, thought that a recent handful of high-profile housing developments that had been stalled by the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, might provide an opportunity to overhaul the 53-year-old statute.

CEQA was originally envisioned as a way to keep new construction from harming the environment. In practice, it has also generated a half-century of litigation, empowered public efforts to block unpopular developments and tied projects up in lengthy environmental reviews.

Wiener had hopes of “modernizing” CEQA. But before he could introduce his plans, they were shelved.

A document obtained by The Sacramento Bee, and verified by Wiener, shows the senator was preparing to introduce some fairly substantial alterations to CEQA.

Wiener considered allowing public agencies to limit environmental review for certain infill housing — new housing in existing neighborhoods or subdivisions. He also wanted to empower state regulators to limit the scope of the law, according to draft amendments outlined in the documents.

Another element would have declared that the effects of population growth, including noise, congestion and new infrastructure, could not be considered environmentally significant under CEQA and used as grounds for a lawsuit.

“There were some good ideas, but we just decided this wasn’t the year to do it and there was more work to be done,” Wiener said.

Wiener’s abandoned attempt reveals the daunting challenges that stymie reform. Former Gov. Jerry Brown once described it as “the Lord’s work.”

As Wiener said: “In terms of more fundamental reform, the politics are very, very difficult.”

California leaders call for CEQA reform

CEQA, signed into law by Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970, is designed to protect the natural environment by requiring public agencies to weigh the impacts of development.

Developers must submit an environmental impact report to local leaders that studies possible effects on animal habitats, noise, traffic, air quality and other factors. Builders must consider alternatives to the project and show how they would mitigate adverse outcomes.

It’s a lengthy and expensive process that can turn into years of hearings and litigation, ultimately quashing a project.

If an individual or organization believes a public agency or developer failed to follow all the required steps, they can sue on grounds of a CEQA violation.

Environmentalists, longtime champions of the law, are wary of any changes that could weaken such protections.

But developers and housing advocates contend that CEQA has been weaponized by homeowners and anti-housing NIMBYs — a term that stands for ‘Not in my backyard’ — to legally challenge and delay housing projects they don’t like.

For example, a neighborhood group recently sued the city of Rocklin to block the construction of a mixed-use development with 900 housing units — including a senior living community, single-family homes and apartments — on 108 acres of mostly undeveloped land.

The lawsuit, which is likely to put the College Park project on hold for years, claimed the city failed to consider alternative sites and to adequately analyze negative environmental impacts on aesthetics, air quality and biological resources, among others.

Lawmakers and Newsom have blasted the misuse of the statute and repeatedly vowed to fix it. Yet most attempts at significant reform have faltered.

After a Feb. 24 state court ruling that UC Berkeley violated CEQA by failing to adequately study the potential for added noise and to consider alternative sites for a student and homeless housing project, Newsom said the law needed to change. He affirmed he was “committed to working with lawmakers this year” to make changes to the law.

The governor has not elaborated since then.

When asked what kind of reform proposals Newsom was referring to, the governor’s press office did not answer the question and declined an interview. Instead, spokesman Daniel Lopez provided a statement that read: “This important effort is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.”

California environmentalists divided over CEQA reform

Getting major CEQA reform past the finish line would require buy-in from two powerful Democratic Party constituencies: labor and environmentalists.

The law has proven difficult to dismantle due to strong support from influential environmental groups, litigators and some of the state’s most powerful unions. California building and construction labor have been a major reform obstacle, fighting any measure to change CEQA that doesn’t include wage concessions or a requirement to hire union workers.