The Power of Two: Bridging the generational divide

Andrew McNeil and Rosario Avila are award-winning senior benefits advisers collaborating to use their different perspectives to bring better solutions to employers. Reach out: andrewm@arrowbenefitsgroup.com or 707-992-3789.

In many workplaces, the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to employee benefits communication is the norm. However, in today's multigenerational workforce, the norm is doing a disservice to employers and employees alike. With five distinct age groups represented in any given workforce, employers face the challenging task of engaging a diverse audience with divergent needs, preferences and communication styles.

To overcome the challenges of reaching this workforce, we focus on a persona-based approach that is a strategic communication method that tailors messaging and delivery channels to specific employee personas or segments. By understanding the unique characteristics, motivations and behavioral patterns of each generational group, you can craft targeted benefits communications (and messages) that cut through the noise and drive higher engagement.

Each generation has its own set of priorities, life stages and communication preferences shaped by the eras in which they came of age.

— Gen Zers, born into a world of digital connectivity, may gravitate toward bite-sized content optimized for social media and mobile devices.

— Millennials, the first digital natives, tend to look for authentic storytelling and multimedia experiences.

— In contrast, Generation X prefers straightforward information that empowers independent decision-making.

— Baby boomers tend to appreciate interactive in-person sessions or comprehensive printed materials.

— The Silent Generation, brought up in an era of top-down communication, may respond best to clear directives from leadership.

If you can align messaging and formats with these generational differences, employers will enhance the perceived relevance and quality of their offerings, increasing the likelihood that employees will pay attention, understand and, ultimately, take action.

When employees better understand and connect with the value of their benefits, they are more likely to take full advantage of all the offerings you have for them. This not only promotes well-being, productivity and satisfaction, it also can yield significant cost savings for employers. For example, proactive communication encouraging preventive care and healthy lifestyle choices generates improved health care outcomes and reduced claims costs.

Similarly, tailored messaging that leads to higher employee appreciation of the long-term value of retirement savings plans can drive higher participation and contribution rates. In turn, this helps mitigate future financial burdens on the employer and employees alike.

Adopting these communication strategies not only enhances engagement and retention among existing employees but can also strengthen an organization's reputation, making it more attractive to “top talent” across all generations.

While the concept is straightforward, effective communication — on all subjects — requires careful planning, execution and an ongoing commitment to evolve with your shifting workforce dynamics.

1. Conduct generational research and segmentation: The foundation of persona-based communication lies in developing a real understanding of the distinct groups within your workforce.

Collect data on the demographics, values, life experiences, preferences, personal story, pain points, challenges and behavioral patterns that shape each generation’s worldview and communication tendencies.

These insights are key to the development of robust persona profiles.

2. Craft targeted messaging and channels: For each persona, develop tailored messaging that speaks directly to their unique needs, motivations and communication preferences. This goes beyond simply adjusting tone and language — it requires crafting compelling narratives and value propositions that resonate with each generation’s distinct priorities and life stages.

Additionally, utilize the optimal channels and formats for delivering this messaging. Digital natives may respond best to interactive digital experiences, including social media campaigns, while older generations might prefer traditional formats like print materials or in-person town hall meetings.

3. Deploy a multichannel approach: To maximize reach and impact, employ a strategy that combines various touch points and reinforces key messages through repetition and consistency across channels. This approach not only increases the likelihood of breaking through the clutter but also accommodates the diverse preferences within each generational group.

4. Change it up: In an ever-evolving workforce landscape, persona-based communication strategies cannot remain static. Solicit feedback from employees, analyze engagement metrics, and stay attuned to evolving preferences and demographics.

In a workforce that spans multiple groups with different experiences, mindsets, and styles, effective benefits communication is no longer a luxury — it’s a strategic necessity.

The investment in developing and implementing a persona-based communication strategy may seem challenging, but the returns — in terms of employee satisfaction, cost savings, retirement readiness, and a sustainable talent pipeline — are well worth the effort.