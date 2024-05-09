Girls Scouts of Northern California selects chief development officer

Girl Scouts of Northern California, which has upwards of 200 troops in the six North Bay counties, hired Kyle Garcia as chief development officer for the Alameda-based chapter of the nonprofit.

The third-generation Girl Scout comes to the position with a long career in fundraising, which she will use for the organization’s strategy of developing its funding resources, the organization announced last month.

Before coming on board with the Girl Scouts, Garcia served as the director of development and strategic partnerships for La Familia, a community outreach nonprofit in the San Francisco Bay Area.