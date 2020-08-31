Giving back to community is legacy of 130-year-old Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa

In 2019, Exchange Bank donated $900,000 to over 300 nonprofits and service organizations throughout Sonoma County. In addition to their fundraising effort, employees donated over 4,000 volunteer/service hours to organizations that are meaningful to them and contribute to the well-being of individuals in the communities they serve.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

1. In 2019, Exchange Bank donated a total of $900,000 to the local community. Exchange Bank employees raised an additional $139,000 through a variety of fundraising activities.

3. When the Kincade fires struck in 2019, Exchange Bank demonstrated its support by donating over $40,000 to community organizations providing much needed services to fire victims.

3. For over 25 years, the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County has named Exchange Bank the corporate fundraising champion for the Human Race.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

Exchange Bank provides employees paid time off to participate in a long list of community and non-profit events such as the Human Race, Teen City, Rebuilding Together, United Way’s Day of Caring, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk. Employees are also given time to serve on boards of local non-profits and share leadership talents to benefit the community.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

Gary Hartwick, president and CEO: Giving back to the community is part of our legacy— it’s our mission and a part of our culture. Our employees demonstrate their commitment to the community through thousands of volunteer hours each year.

What inspires you about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

Amy Miller, administrative assistant: I am inspired to participate each year in the Relay for Life. Many of our employees, customers, community and family members have been affected by cancer, and this is my way of raising awareness, giving back and helping those in need.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Melissa Trunk, relationship banker II: The employee volunteering opportunities at Exchange Bank directly impact my personal development and the community in a positive way.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Investing in community, building the future.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Dorothy Rodella, vice president and regional sales manager: I can make every day another opportunity to make a difference in someone's life.

How has this group helped your cause?

David Goodman, CEO of the Redwood Empire Food Bank: Exchange Bank has a long history of serving the community. Through their generous philanthropy, it is clear that they care about the well-being of all people who call Sonoma County home. As a result of their generosity, and that of their customers, many lives are improved each and every day. We are fortunate and grateful to have Exchange Bank with us in this most important work.