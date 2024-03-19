Government policies, economy impact Marin‒Sonoma industrial real estate

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

I have been asked a lot lately where the Marin‒Sonoma industrial real estate market is heading. But coming up with a simple answer has been difficult.

It appears that government at various levels has been successful in slowing down local expansion of industrial tenants. It certainly has done that with property buyers, as mortgage interest rates have been prohibitive. A large number of warehouse vacancies have sat longer than normal, due to a large reduction in activity overall.

Leasing volume in Marin and Sonoma counties has typically been relatively consistent over the years, while deals for larger blocks of industrial space tend to be more sporadic.

We saw a number of larger leases and overall tour activity in 2022 and into the early part of 2023. But since then, concerns about the economy, where interest rates will go and potentially who will win the election seem to have kept real estate market players from making larger decisions.

In addition, the wine industry, which dominates the North Bay region, has been severely impacted with buying habits by consumers, distributors and producers alike. Numerous players in the space are seeing consolidation, with a roughly 25% reduction in orders from production, bottling, glass orders, etc.

Recently, the industrial property market has seen the departure of a handful of food companies from Sonoma County, notably La Tortilla Factory, Sonoma Brinery and the production facility for Miyoko’s Creamery. It is not one particular thing that has impacted each company, but cost of operations seems to percolate to the top of our conversation with executives.

But while we are seeing companies leave the market, it is creating an opportunity for new companies to take advantage of the huge capital investment made by the previous occupant. Plug and play food production opportunities haven’t been available in the market for years.

Overall, we have seen an increase in available space and a reduction in activity. But inquiries are starting to increase, and we will see an increase in deals signed this quarter.