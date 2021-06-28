Northern California property owners flock to grazing companies as fire outlook worsens

Santa Rosa resident Jean Schulz spent hours beating back the invasive star thistle on her 12 acres with a weed whacker, but it kept returning.

Then, she discovered a better option — livestock grazing.

The widow of legendary cartoonist Charles Schulz hired Jan Canaday with Living Systems Land Management of Coalinga and her goats and sheep to chew through the tall grasslands outside her home in the foothills near the Luther Burbank Center.

“The goats are hilarious. They’ll eat everything,” she told the Business Journal.

Schulz experienced a burgeoning business model for four-legged fire prevention.

And despite the hurdles ranging from government overtime laws and the prices of supplies, more grazing companies are popping up in the North Bay and beyond to rake California’s bucolic hillsides.

“I got into it because I was at a point in my life when you I got into the whole environmental thing. Plenty of people in West County and Sebastopol have been doing this,” Schulz said, while noting the ranching practice’s nostalgic nature as one that stands the test of time. “I’m passionate about this.”

Schulz is not alone. Marilyn Pahr coos when she recalled hearing a herder from Peru last summer singing his sheep to sleep on a hillside near the Oakmont Community Garden in Sonoma Valley.

“And I’ve heard this guy talking to them,” the Santa Rosa resident said on one recent evening, while pointing to the recreational vehicle parked next to the senior development’s garden.

A crowd had gathered there earlier on Oakmont Drive to watch and photograph the livestock.

For a starting price of $3,450 per acre, Chase Cianfichi’s evenly split herds of goats and “hair” sheep will chomp on a minimum of one acre, which takes between three to eight days to clear.

Don’t kid yourself. Sheep whispering and popularity aside, the hired guns of the livestock world — which include munching goats — provides much comfort to residents and businesses holding their breaths during a potentially explosive fire year in California.

For Michael and Cindy Harman, it’s personal. The couple just moved to Oakmont this year, after losing their home in the Tubbs Fire of 2017.

“If this doesn’t make you smile, nothing will,” Michael Harman said, while trying to put a positive spin on the devastation the couple faced when the firestorm consumed more than 36,000 acres over Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties and killed almost two dozen people.

Today, local farmer Chase Cianfichi has returned to the Fountaingrove neighborhood with groups of his 2,500 goats and sheep on the hillsides near the Fountaingrove Club off the Parkway to munch on vegetation that could burn in a year characterized as one with exceptional drought.

He started the business with 10 goats and his grandfather’s help in 2016.

In the first year, the business raked in more than $30,000 in revenue. His goal is to increase the business by 30%. This year, he expects to meet that goal and then some given the need during an unprecedented drought.

The industry potential is gaining ground fast.

A UC Davis study reports California sheep eat about 700 million pounds of grass and other vegetation each year, removing at least 300,000 acres of fire fuels. About 75 grazers have been established in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The American Sheep Industry Association has no solid numbers on its growth in dollars, but the nationwide advocacy group has sent out a survey to get a grasp of its prevalence.

When people approach them, his animals look then dart away to return to the job. There are always exceptions with varying personalities. Of the few goats Cianfichi has named because they’re considered ranch hands, “Houdini” was known to escape and stray five years ago. The ornery “kid” was the inspiration behind the Chasin’ Goats name. Still, as if the livestock testosterone wore off, the defiant goat has mostly mellowed in his old age, Cianfichi admitted.

For the most part, “they’d be happy to hang out and just stare at you,” he said.

Cianfichi’s goats and sheep — while even priced at a mere $150 to $350 a head — have become rock stars to passersby and clients like the Fountaingrove Club, Keysight Technologies and the Sonoma County Regional Parks department, which requested they mow down the grass on hillsides between Spring Lake and Annadel State Park.