GrowGeneration buys rival hydroponics retailer The GrowBiz in $26M stock, cash deal

Two of the largest hydroponic garden centers in the United States, including one with business ties to the North Bay, announced an acquisition Monday.

GrowGeneration, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GRWG,” agreed to a $26 million in stock and cash to acquire The GrowBiz.

With 31 retail and distribution centers in 11 states, the Denver-based GrowGeneration sought to enhance its collective footprint with The GrowBiz acquisition.

The two companies have similar inventories. GrowGeneration is the nation’s largest indoor and outdoor hydroponics cultivation supplier. The stores, each with at least 10,000 square feet, stock more than 10,000 items ranging from lighting and environmental controls to plant nutrients and scissors to technological advancements expected to tack on a whole new area of efficiency for the cannabis industry.

The GrowGen purchase of The GrowBiz adds strategic retail locations such as Cotati, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo and Rocklin. The latter is where the GrowBiz is headquartered. The two companies have each operated a Portland, Oregon, location.

“This was a long dating process, and the timing was right,” GrowGeneration President and co-founder Michael Salaman told the Business Journal. “We’re in an industry that’s growing.”

Despite dominating the hydroponic garden supply industry, Salaman views the acquisition as yet another piece in the puzzle of further growth, as the cannabis industry adds on states that make adult, recreational use legal.

Colorado represented the first, but California has much potential in getting local governments on board with their ordinances, he said. The Golden State represents 20% of the green behind the hydroponics cannabis industry, which is on track to hit $5 billion by 2022.

“Counties are still figuring out what to do, but I think California is really going to take hold in 2021,” Salaman said.

With an addition of a Palm Springs location in 2018, Salaman has scoped out different territories up and down the state to stack onto its $80 million in annual revenue raked in last year. This year, the public company is poised to top $175 million, even without The GrowBiz purchase.

Moreover, a changing U.S. political landscape may bring on a more lenient approach to the industry still considered illegal by the federal government, Salaman explained.

“We now follow the state-by-state roll-outs,” he said of the legalization trend.

Salaman said he would explore “a plan to integrate” GrowBiz operations with its 60 full- and part-time staffers and “assess the management” of the company.

The GrowGeneration chief insisted that Ross Haley, who co-owned The GrowBiz company, would have a role as a senior strategic adviser in the new merger. After all, Ross Haley served as CEO of Hawthorne Gardening Company, a division of Scotts Miracle-Gro, along with General Hydroponics. Salaman wants to use Haley’s experience, as the Santa Rosa man transitions full time into his other venture, LBS Distribution, another cannabis company that’s a few years in the making.

“Hydroponics have been a staple in cannabis cultivation. And as states across the country continue to legalize, hydroponics stores are an incredible resource for consumers to learn about different cultivation methods,” Haley said, tipping his hat to GrowGeneration as “an amazing firm that fit with (The GrowBiz) geographically.

“We are excited to add The GrowBiz to our portfolio before year end, with its impressive leadership and commercial teams,” GrowGeneration CEO Darren Lampert said.