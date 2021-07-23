GrowGeneration expands California cannabis footprint with Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply purchase

Mounting to its expansive growth plans, the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers has acquired Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply.

The transaction by GrowGeneration Corp., announced Thursday, is valued at more than $4 million and closed on July 21.

It comes on the heels of the Denver-based retail chain’s $26 million deal of stock and cash in November to acquire The GrowBiz, one of its chief competitors at the time. The GrowBiz added a Cotati store to GrowGen’s portfolio.

With the Mendocino deal, GrowGeneration (Nasdaq: GRWG) has added the Redwood Valley location north of Ukiah to a long list of 58 garden centers specializing in the lucrative cannabis market. Almost half of the retailer’s stores are located in California.

“This is one of the oldest stores in California. They have a tremendous history in a special spot,” GrowGen Michael Salaman told the Business Journal on Friday. He was referring to Mendocino County, located in the heartland of Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis-producing region in the United States.

With the addition, GrowGen sales are projected to double the acquisition price each year at the Mendocino County location. The company surpassed $80 million in sales revenue for 2019 and is projected to meet an estimated $500 million by the end of the year.

With adult-use cannabis becoming legal in nearly 40 states, GrowGen is swallowing up locations across the United States to add to its portfolio. Salaman said his company is looking at stores in New Mexico, New York, Illinois, Virginia and other markets.

“There are a lot of good markets out there,” he said. “We, as a company, are following the legalized vote (path) as we expand into key markets.”

GrowGen has discovered a major subset in its burgeoning market — the home-growing hobbyist. The extensive inventory that has spanned its 10,000-square-foot stores includes stock on more than 10,000 items ranging from lighting and environmental controls to plant nutrients and scissors.

Since 2005, Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply has provided a similar inventory of about 5,000 items covering about 8,500 square feet, along with horticulture consulting services through the efforts of eight employees. Although the sign will change to GrowGeneration, the staffers will remain on board — including store founder Nick Halfacre as the general manager.

“I’m thinking the timing is right. Obviously, the cannabis world is changing, but I’m glad (GrowGen is) keeping the employees. That was important to me. And we’re keeping the same personality. We’ve always been focused on customer service,” Halfacre told the Business Journal.

The acquisition marks a significant toehold in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, a premier cannabis growing region encompassing Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity counties.

“As the country’s largest legal cannabis market, California continues to be a critical market for GrowGeneration,” CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. “We are proud to expand our presence in the area through a highly respected and leading hydroponics store.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, biotech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com