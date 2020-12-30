Guy Fieri’s new documentary now available to stream on Food Network

A new documentary produced by Guy Fieri about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the restaurant industry is now available to stream.

“Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line” is available to stream on the Food Network’s website after being released on Sunday. Streaming is available for free with a cable subscription login.

The film follows restaurateurs and Food Network stars Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson as they adapt their businesses to the pandemic.

The documentary was intended to highlight the economic toll of the pandemic on the restaurant industry, Fieri told the Food Network in October.

“It's really hard to swallow as a restaurateur," Lofaso said in a recent interview with CNN, adding she was forced to lay off 500 people the day before Thanksgiving. "To be totally honest, I need it all to be over with because dealing with another shutdown with our restaurants right now is very, very difficult."

Visit foodnetwork.com to stream the documentary.